Last updated May 4 2019 at 1:56 AM

17689 W HADLEY Street

17689 West Hadley Street
Location

17689 West Hadley Street, Goodyear, AZ 85338
Canyon Trails West

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
playground
garage
STUNNING 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home in Goodyear! THIS HOME CAN BE RENTED AS 2 BEDROOM PLUS A DEN/OFFICE OPTION OR IF PREFERRED OWNER WILL CONVERT INTO A 3rd BEDROOM. This updated single level home is available for immediate move-in! Home features tile flooring throughout the kitchen and living space, and carpet in the bedrooms, 9t flat ceilings, kitchen island, sleek stainless steel appliances and a pantry for extra storage! Additional highlights include a master bedroom split will full master bathroom, separate shower, double sink vanity, private toilet room, master walk-in closet, and an easy to maintain backyard with a firepit! Other amenities include 2 car garage, inside laundry room, community playground and much more! GREAT location near plenty of shopping centers, restaurants, and near t

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17689 W HADLEY Street have any available units?
17689 W HADLEY Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 17689 W HADLEY Street have?
Some of 17689 W HADLEY Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17689 W HADLEY Street currently offering any rent specials?
17689 W HADLEY Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17689 W HADLEY Street pet-friendly?
No, 17689 W HADLEY Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Goodyear.
Does 17689 W HADLEY Street offer parking?
Yes, 17689 W HADLEY Street offers parking.
Does 17689 W HADLEY Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17689 W HADLEY Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17689 W HADLEY Street have a pool?
No, 17689 W HADLEY Street does not have a pool.
Does 17689 W HADLEY Street have accessible units?
No, 17689 W HADLEY Street does not have accessible units.
Does 17689 W HADLEY Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17689 W HADLEY Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 17689 W HADLEY Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 17689 W HADLEY Street does not have units with air conditioning.
