17689 W HADLEY Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit on-site laundry parking playground garage

STUNNING 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home in Goodyear! THIS HOME CAN BE RENTED AS 2 BEDROOM PLUS A DEN/OFFICE OPTION OR IF PREFERRED OWNER WILL CONVERT INTO A 3rd BEDROOM. This updated single level home is available for immediate move-in! Home features tile flooring throughout the kitchen and living space, and carpet in the bedrooms, 9t flat ceilings, kitchen island, sleek stainless steel appliances and a pantry for extra storage! Additional highlights include a master bedroom split will full master bathroom, separate shower, double sink vanity, private toilet room, master walk-in closet, and an easy to maintain backyard with a firepit! Other amenities include 2 car garage, inside laundry room, community playground and much more! GREAT location near plenty of shopping centers, restaurants, and near t