Last updated April 20 2020 at 9:29 AM

17665 West Agave Road · (602) 919-0334
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

17665 West Agave Road, Goodyear, AZ 85338
Estrella Mountain Ranch

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1844 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
all utils included
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
tennis court
Your new home away from home for a relaxing or action packed vacation. Great home in Estrella Mountain Ranch in Goodyear. Nice open floor plan, covered patio with a no maintenance backyard Appliances included washer and dryer & refrigerator. AMENITIES...2 Lakes, Waterpark, Pools, Boating, Fishing, Hiking, Golf, Tennis, Fitness Centers, Sports Courts, Pickle Ball Courts, 2 Amazing Residents Clubs. All utilities included, water, electric, gas, cable, & internet. There is a cap of $150 per month on electric. Just pack your suitcase and you are ready to start enjoying the good life. CURRENTLY OCCUPIED THROUGH APRIL 30, 2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17665 W AGAVE Road have any available units?
17665 W AGAVE Road has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 17665 W AGAVE Road have?
Some of 17665 W AGAVE Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17665 W AGAVE Road currently offering any rent specials?
17665 W AGAVE Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17665 W AGAVE Road pet-friendly?
No, 17665 W AGAVE Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Goodyear.
Does 17665 W AGAVE Road offer parking?
Yes, 17665 W AGAVE Road does offer parking.
Does 17665 W AGAVE Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17665 W AGAVE Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17665 W AGAVE Road have a pool?
Yes, 17665 W AGAVE Road has a pool.
Does 17665 W AGAVE Road have accessible units?
No, 17665 W AGAVE Road does not have accessible units.
Does 17665 W AGAVE Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17665 W AGAVE Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 17665 W AGAVE Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 17665 W AGAVE Road does not have units with air conditioning.
