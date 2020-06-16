17665 W AGAVE Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher all utils included garage gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking pool bbq/grill garage internet access tennis court

Your new home away from home for a relaxing or action packed vacation. Great home in Estrella Mountain Ranch in Goodyear. Nice open floor plan, covered patio with a no maintenance backyard Appliances included washer and dryer & refrigerator. AMENITIES...2 Lakes, Waterpark, Pools, Boating, Fishing, Hiking, Golf, Tennis, Fitness Centers, Sports Courts, Pickle Ball Courts, 2 Amazing Residents Clubs. All utilities included, water, electric, gas, cable, & internet. There is a cap of $150 per month on electric. Just pack your suitcase and you are ready to start enjoying the good life. CURRENTLY OCCUPIED THROUGH APRIL 30, 2020.