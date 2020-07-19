All apartments in Goodyear
Find more places like 17654 W WILLOW Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Goodyear, AZ
/
17654 W WILLOW Drive
Last updated April 25 2019 at 6:05 AM

17654 W WILLOW Drive

17654 West Willow Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Goodyear
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

17654 West Willow Drive, Goodyear, AZ 85338
Estrella Mountain Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Welcome to this great Open floor plan home in a Gated Community at Estrella Mountain Ranch. You will enjoy cooking in the Gourmet Kitchen that features Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Countertops, Mirrored Backsplash, Oversized Island with a Stainless steel sink. The Backyard offers a Beautiful Sparkling Pool and Spa, a Gas Fire pit, Fireplace and Gas Barbeque making this an amazing backyard. Great views of the Mountains and No Neighbors behind you. Landscaping and pool service included. This is a must see!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17654 W WILLOW Drive have any available units?
17654 W WILLOW Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 17654 W WILLOW Drive have?
Some of 17654 W WILLOW Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17654 W WILLOW Drive currently offering any rent specials?
17654 W WILLOW Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17654 W WILLOW Drive pet-friendly?
No, 17654 W WILLOW Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Goodyear.
Does 17654 W WILLOW Drive offer parking?
Yes, 17654 W WILLOW Drive offers parking.
Does 17654 W WILLOW Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17654 W WILLOW Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17654 W WILLOW Drive have a pool?
Yes, 17654 W WILLOW Drive has a pool.
Does 17654 W WILLOW Drive have accessible units?
No, 17654 W WILLOW Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 17654 W WILLOW Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17654 W WILLOW Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 17654 W WILLOW Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 17654 W WILLOW Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Evolution at Estrella Falls
15361 West Virginia Avenue
Goodyear, AZ 85395
Serafina
15400 W Goodyear Blvd N
Goodyear, AZ 85338
The Maxx 159 by Mark-Taylor
1711 N 159th Ave
Goodyear, AZ 85395
Avilla Centerra Crossings
15390 W Centerra Dr N
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Park Shadows
620 N Litchfield Rd
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Christopher Todd Communities at Estrella Commons
15385 W Fillmore St
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Acero Estrella Commons
15380 West Fillmore Street
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Palm Valley
1891 N Litchfield Rd
Goodyear, AZ 85395

Similar Pages

Goodyear 1 BedroomsGoodyear 2 Bedrooms
Goodyear Apartments with BalconiesGoodyear Apartments with Pools
Goodyear Apartments with Washer-DryersPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZFlorence, AZ
Anthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZMaricopa, AZSan Tan Valley, AZBuckeye, AZCoolidge, AZSun City West, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Palm Valley

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College