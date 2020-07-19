17654 W WILLOW Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Welcome to this great Open floor plan home in a Gated Community at Estrella Mountain Ranch. You will enjoy cooking in the Gourmet Kitchen that features Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Countertops, Mirrored Backsplash, Oversized Island with a Stainless steel sink. The Backyard offers a Beautiful Sparkling Pool and Spa, a Gas Fire pit, Fireplace and Gas Barbeque making this an amazing backyard. Great views of the Mountains and No Neighbors behind you. Landscaping and pool service included. This is a must see!!!