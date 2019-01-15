17552 W Hadley Street

Amenities
**All mentioned upgrades will be complete by 2/2/2020** Professional photos and 3D tour forthcoming. WELCOME HOME! Upgrades galore in this fresh and contemporary home. SS appliances, gas range, tile backsplash, granite, cultured marble, classy hardware and fixtures throughout. Full size laundry room with washer and dryer. Den PLUS a built-in technology office. Enjoy backyard entertaining with play area, artificial turf, dog run, bbq paver pad and covered patio. Store your toys via the pull-through double gate (Sorry, no RVs, campers or boats greater than 7 feet tall per HOA). Pets require lessor approval. Sorry, no cats. Enjoy access to community pool, fitness center, sport courts, playgrounds and ample green space.