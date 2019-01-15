All apartments in Goodyear
17552 W Hadley Street
17552 W Hadley Street

17552 West Hadley Street · No Longer Available
Location

17552 West Hadley Street, Goodyear, AZ 85338
Canyon Trails West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
dog park
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
**All mentioned upgrades will be complete by 2/2/2020** Professional photos and 3D tour forthcoming. WELCOME HOME! Upgrades galore in this fresh and contemporary home. SS appliances, gas range, tile backsplash, granite, cultured marble, classy hardware and fixtures throughout. Full size laundry room with washer and dryer. Den PLUS a built-in technology office. Enjoy backyard entertaining with play area, artificial turf, dog run, bbq paver pad and covered patio. Store your toys via the pull-through double gate (Sorry, no RVs, campers or boats greater than 7 feet tall per HOA). Pets require lessor approval. Sorry, no cats. Enjoy access to community pool, fitness center, sport courts, playgrounds and ample green space.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17552 W Hadley Street have any available units?
17552 W Hadley Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 17552 W Hadley Street have?
Some of 17552 W Hadley Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17552 W Hadley Street currently offering any rent specials?
17552 W Hadley Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17552 W Hadley Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 17552 W Hadley Street is pet friendly.
Does 17552 W Hadley Street offer parking?
Yes, 17552 W Hadley Street offers parking.
Does 17552 W Hadley Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17552 W Hadley Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17552 W Hadley Street have a pool?
Yes, 17552 W Hadley Street has a pool.
Does 17552 W Hadley Street have accessible units?
No, 17552 W Hadley Street does not have accessible units.
Does 17552 W Hadley Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17552 W Hadley Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 17552 W Hadley Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 17552 W Hadley Street does not have units with air conditioning.

