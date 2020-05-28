All apartments in Goodyear
Last updated June 4 2020 at 5:15 AM

17528 W POLARIS Drive

17528 West Polaris Drive · (602) 568-1209
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

17528 West Polaris Drive, Goodyear, AZ 85338

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1907 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Remarkable corner lot home nestled in the heart of popular Goodyear is now on the market. Providing great curb appeal and easy care desert front landscaping.Take a look at this open concept interior complete with 4 bed, 2 bath, neutral paint, so much natural light, and carpet in every bedroom. Practice your cookingskills in this dreamy eat-in kitchen offering everything you need; large island with sink and breakfast bar, recessed/pendant lighting, maple cabinetry with crown molding, granite counter-tops, walk-in pantry, and stainless steel appliances. Inside this bright master bedroom you will find a spotless en-suite bathroom with dual sinks and walk-in closet. Large backyard with covered patio is ready to make it your own. All centered on a wonderful community. Call to schedule today

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17528 W POLARIS Drive have any available units?
17528 W POLARIS Drive has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 17528 W POLARIS Drive have?
Some of 17528 W POLARIS Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17528 W POLARIS Drive currently offering any rent specials?
17528 W POLARIS Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17528 W POLARIS Drive pet-friendly?
No, 17528 W POLARIS Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Goodyear.
Does 17528 W POLARIS Drive offer parking?
Yes, 17528 W POLARIS Drive does offer parking.
Does 17528 W POLARIS Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17528 W POLARIS Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17528 W POLARIS Drive have a pool?
No, 17528 W POLARIS Drive does not have a pool.
Does 17528 W POLARIS Drive have accessible units?
No, 17528 W POLARIS Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 17528 W POLARIS Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17528 W POLARIS Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 17528 W POLARIS Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 17528 W POLARIS Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
