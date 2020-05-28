17528 W POLARIS Drive

Amenities
Remarkable corner lot home nestled in the heart of popular Goodyear is now on the market. Providing great curb appeal and easy care desert front landscaping.Take a look at this open concept interior complete with 4 bed, 2 bath, neutral paint, so much natural light, and carpet in every bedroom. Practice your cookingskills in this dreamy eat-in kitchen offering everything you need; large island with sink and breakfast bar, recessed/pendant lighting, maple cabinetry with crown molding, granite counter-tops, walk-in pantry, and stainless steel appliances. Inside this bright master bedroom you will find a spotless en-suite bathroom with dual sinks and walk-in closet. Large backyard with covered patio is ready to make it your own. All centered on a wonderful community. Call to schedule today