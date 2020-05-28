17528 W POLARIS Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Remarkable corner lot home nestled in the heart of popular Goodyear is now on the market. Providing great curb appeal and easy care desert front landscaping.Take a look at this open concept interior complete with 4 bed, 2 bath, neutral paint, so much natural light, and carpet in every bedroom. Practice your cookingskills in this dreamy eat-in kitchen offering everything you need; large island with sink and breakfast bar, recessed/pendant lighting, maple cabinetry with crown molding, granite counter-tops, walk-in pantry, and stainless steel appliances. Inside this bright master bedroom you will find a spotless en-suite bathroom with dual sinks and walk-in closet. Large backyard with covered patio is ready to make it your own. All centered on a wonderful community. Call to schedule today