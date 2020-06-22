17454 West Elizabeth Avenue

Amenities

Super cute single story 4 bedroom home in Goodyear. Spacious home has eat in kitchen with breakfast bar, family room, formal dining area. Vaulted ceilings, lots of tile. Blinds throughout. master bedroom with full bath and walk in closet. Desert landscaping front and back, covered patio, N/S exposure, 2 car garage. **RENTER/REALTOR TO VERIFY EVERYTHING IN THE LISTING IS CORRECT INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO APPLIANCES* If pets are approved there will be an additional fee of $20 per pet per month and/or $150 Pet deposit per pet. Local Sales Tax & additional 2% Admin fees will apply along with a $150 non-refundable deposit.**



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,375, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,375, Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.