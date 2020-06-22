All apartments in Goodyear
17454 West Elizabeth Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

17454 West Elizabeth Avenue

17454 West Elizabeth Avenue · No Longer Available
Goodyear
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Pool
Apartments with Balcony
Location

17454 West Elizabeth Avenue, Goodyear, AZ 85338
Cottonflower

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Super cute single story 4 bedroom home in Goodyear. Spacious home has eat in kitchen with breakfast bar, family room, formal dining area. Vaulted ceilings, lots of tile. Blinds throughout. master bedroom with full bath and walk in closet. Desert landscaping front and back, covered patio, N/S exposure, 2 car garage. **RENTER/REALTOR TO VERIFY EVERYTHING IN THE LISTING IS CORRECT INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO APPLIANCES* If pets are approved there will be an additional fee of $20 per pet per month and/or $150 Pet deposit per pet. Local Sales Tax & additional 2% Admin fees will apply along with a $150 non-refundable deposit.**

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,375, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,375, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

