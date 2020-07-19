17420 W ROCK WREN Court

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

This updated Estrella rental home features stunning plank tile flooring, custom paint, beautiful fireplace, eat in kitchen plus extra dining in great room or use as office space. Sitting on one of Estrella's most amazing view lots, backing to the Estrella foothills, dotted with mature saguaros and with great views of the Estrella Mountains to the east, you'll treasure your private retreat. Picture perfect backyard boasts free form pool, desert landscape and even has a place to garden, if you wish. Enjoy a break on your electric bill, as this home has SOLAR and landlord takes care of pool service! The Estrella community offers 2 lakes with catch and release fishing, two residence clubs with pools and dining, hiking trails, shopping, great schools and more! Resort living at its best!