Last updated September 10 2019 at 11:48 PM

17420 W ROCK WREN Court

17420 West Rock Wren Court · No Longer Available
Location

17420 West Rock Wren Court, Goodyear, AZ 85338
Estrella Mountain Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
This updated Estrella rental home features stunning plank tile flooring, custom paint, beautiful fireplace, eat in kitchen plus extra dining in great room or use as office space. Sitting on one of Estrella's most amazing view lots, backing to the Estrella foothills, dotted with mature saguaros and with great views of the Estrella Mountains to the east, you'll treasure your private retreat. Picture perfect backyard boasts free form pool, desert landscape and even has a place to garden, if you wish. Enjoy a break on your electric bill, as this home has SOLAR and landlord takes care of pool service! The Estrella community offers 2 lakes with catch and release fishing, two residence clubs with pools and dining, hiking trails, shopping, great schools and more! Resort living at its best!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17420 W ROCK WREN Court have any available units?
17420 W ROCK WREN Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 17420 W ROCK WREN Court have?
Some of 17420 W ROCK WREN Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17420 W ROCK WREN Court currently offering any rent specials?
17420 W ROCK WREN Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17420 W ROCK WREN Court pet-friendly?
No, 17420 W ROCK WREN Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Goodyear.
Does 17420 W ROCK WREN Court offer parking?
Yes, 17420 W ROCK WREN Court offers parking.
Does 17420 W ROCK WREN Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17420 W ROCK WREN Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17420 W ROCK WREN Court have a pool?
Yes, 17420 W ROCK WREN Court has a pool.
Does 17420 W ROCK WREN Court have accessible units?
No, 17420 W ROCK WREN Court does not have accessible units.
Does 17420 W ROCK WREN Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17420 W ROCK WREN Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 17420 W ROCK WREN Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 17420 W ROCK WREN Court does not have units with air conditioning.
