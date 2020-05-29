All apartments in Goodyear
Find more places like 1730 S 155TH Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Goodyear, AZ
/
1730 S 155TH Lane
Last updated May 7 2020 at 1:00 PM

1730 S 155TH Lane

1730 South 155th Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Goodyear
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1730 South 155th Lane, Goodyear, AZ 85338
Estrella Vista

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
GOODYEAR GEM Beazer Homes most popular floor plan, shown as 2 bedroom with den. Split floor plan with functional living area in the middle with media niche. Dining options in either the breakfast nook or dining are in the main room. Kitchen includes all appliances including microwave, dishwasher and refrigerator. Tile backsplash and pantry too. Additional highlights include wood blinds, tile floors, vaulted ceilings, mature trees, garage opener, and cul-de-sac lot. Access to the community is a huge plus!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1730 S 155TH Lane have any available units?
1730 S 155TH Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 1730 S 155TH Lane have?
Some of 1730 S 155TH Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1730 S 155TH Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1730 S 155TH Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1730 S 155TH Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1730 S 155TH Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Goodyear.
Does 1730 S 155TH Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1730 S 155TH Lane offers parking.
Does 1730 S 155TH Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1730 S 155TH Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1730 S 155TH Lane have a pool?
No, 1730 S 155TH Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1730 S 155TH Lane have accessible units?
No, 1730 S 155TH Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1730 S 155TH Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1730 S 155TH Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 1730 S 155TH Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1730 S 155TH Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Evolution at Estrella Falls
15361 West Virginia Avenue
Goodyear, AZ 85395
Serafina
15400 W Goodyear Blvd N
Goodyear, AZ 85338
The Maxx 159 by Mark-Taylor
1711 N 159th Ave
Goodyear, AZ 85395
Palm Valley Villas
4200 N Falcon Dr
Goodyear, AZ 85395
Avilla Centerra Crossings
15390 W Centerra Dr N
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Park Shadows
620 N Litchfield Rd
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Acero Estrella Commons
15380 West Fillmore Street
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Palm Valley
1891 N Litchfield Rd
Goodyear, AZ 85395

Similar Pages

Goodyear 1 BedroomsGoodyear 2 Bedrooms
Goodyear Apartments with ParkingGoodyear Apartments with Pool
Goodyear Dog Friendly ApartmentsPinal County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZ
Florence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZCarefree, AZSun City West, AZEl Mirage, AZParadise Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Palm Valley

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College