Home
/
Goodyear, AZ
/
16740 West Pima Street
Last updated March 6 2020 at 12:18 PM

16740 West Pima Street

16740 West Pima Street · No Longer Available
Location

16740 West Pima Street, Goodyear, AZ 85338
Canyon Trails South

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Incredible 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom Canyon Trails Rental Opportunity on Large Corner Lot! Back to Community Park this Home Features a Tandem 3 Car Garage, RV Gate, Finished Front/Back Yards, Extended/Covered Patio and more! Interior Features Formal Entry, Dining Room, Great Room, Breakfast Nook, Open Kitchen with Granite, Island and Stainless Appliances, Split Floor Plan, Half Guest Bath, Spacious Master Suite with Dual Vanities, Separate Tub/Shower, Walk-In Closet and the list goes on! Let this home speak for itself and schedule a showing today! $150 Tenant Set Up, 1% Monthly Admin Fee. Pets with Owner Approval- No Cats. $500 Pet Fee with Approved Pet

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,650, Application Fee: $49.95, Security Deposit: $1,650, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16740 West Pima Street have any available units?
16740 West Pima Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 16740 West Pima Street have?
Some of 16740 West Pima Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16740 West Pima Street currently offering any rent specials?
16740 West Pima Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16740 West Pima Street pet-friendly?
No, 16740 West Pima Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Goodyear.
Does 16740 West Pima Street offer parking?
Yes, 16740 West Pima Street does offer parking.
Does 16740 West Pima Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16740 West Pima Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16740 West Pima Street have a pool?
No, 16740 West Pima Street does not have a pool.
Does 16740 West Pima Street have accessible units?
No, 16740 West Pima Street does not have accessible units.
Does 16740 West Pima Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 16740 West Pima Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16740 West Pima Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 16740 West Pima Street does not have units with air conditioning.
