16740 West Pima Street

Amenities
Incredible 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom Canyon Trails Rental Opportunity on Large Corner Lot! Back to Community Park this Home Features a Tandem 3 Car Garage, RV Gate, Finished Front/Back Yards, Extended/Covered Patio and more! Interior Features Formal Entry, Dining Room, Great Room, Breakfast Nook, Open Kitchen with Granite, Island and Stainless Appliances, Split Floor Plan, Half Guest Bath, Spacious Master Suite with Dual Vanities, Separate Tub/Shower, Walk-In Closet and the list goes on! Let this home speak for itself and schedule a showing today! $150 Tenant Set Up, 1% Monthly Admin Fee. Pets with Owner Approval- No Cats. $500 Pet Fee with Approved Pet
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,650, Application Fee: $49.95, Security Deposit: $1,650, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.