16589 W Moreland St

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities bbq/grill

Great Goodyear Location at W Moreland Rd and N 166th Ave. Close to Freeway, shopping, dining, and Trails! 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms with 1 ceiling fan and Air conditioning! Home includes a fully equipped kitchen with a refrigerator, microwave, and electric range oven, also equipped with washer and dryer. Entertainers delight with large covered patio great for summer BBQs.



Resident responsible for all utilities



Rental Terms:

$49 App Fee Per Adult.

A one-time Resident Admin fee of $235.

Pet fees and restrictions apply: No pets allowed

Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963. We look forward to connecting with you!



Mynd Property Management

Equal Opportunity Housing

License #02014508



-Fast Online Application

-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service

-Affordable Renter's Insurance



www.mynd.co



(RLNE5488455)