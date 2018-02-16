16589 W Moreland St

Amenities
Great Goodyear Location at W Moreland Rd and N 166th Ave. Close to Freeway, shopping, dining, and Trails! 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms with 1 ceiling fan and Air conditioning! Home includes a fully equipped kitchen with a refrigerator, microwave, and electric range oven, also equipped with washer and dryer. Entertainers delight with large covered patio great for summer BBQs.
Resident responsible for all utilities
Rental Terms:
$49 App Fee Per Adult.
A one-time Resident Admin fee of $235.
Pet fees and restrictions apply: No pets allowed
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.
You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963. We look forward to connecting with you!
Mynd Property Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508
-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance
www.mynd.co
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5488455)