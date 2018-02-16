All apartments in Goodyear
Last updated January 31 2020

16589 W Moreland St

16589 West Moreland Street · No Longer Available
Location

16589 West Moreland Street, Goodyear, AZ 85338
Canyon Trails

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
air conditioning
ceiling fan
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Great Goodyear Location at W Moreland Rd and N 166th Ave. Close to Freeway, shopping, dining, and Trails! 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms with 1 ceiling fan and Air conditioning! Home includes a fully equipped kitchen with a refrigerator, microwave, and electric range oven, also equipped with washer and dryer. Entertainers delight with large covered patio great for summer BBQs.

Resident responsible for all utilities

Rental Terms:
$49 App Fee Per Adult.
A one-time Resident Admin fee of $235.
Pet fees and restrictions apply: No pets allowed
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963. We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Property Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5488455)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16589 W Moreland St have any available units?
16589 W Moreland St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 16589 W Moreland St have?
Some of 16589 W Moreland St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16589 W Moreland St currently offering any rent specials?
16589 W Moreland St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16589 W Moreland St pet-friendly?
No, 16589 W Moreland St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Goodyear.
Does 16589 W Moreland St offer parking?
No, 16589 W Moreland St does not offer parking.
Does 16589 W Moreland St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16589 W Moreland St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16589 W Moreland St have a pool?
No, 16589 W Moreland St does not have a pool.
Does 16589 W Moreland St have accessible units?
No, 16589 W Moreland St does not have accessible units.
Does 16589 W Moreland St have units with dishwashers?
No, 16589 W Moreland St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16589 W Moreland St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 16589 W Moreland St has units with air conditioning.

