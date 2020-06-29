All apartments in Goodyear
Find more places like 16546 West Buchanan Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Goodyear, AZ
/
16546 West Buchanan Street
Last updated March 9 2020 at 8:51 PM

16546 West Buchanan Street

16546 West Buchanan Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Goodyear
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

16546 West Buchanan Street, Goodyear, AZ 85338
Canyon Trails

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Stunning 4 bed 3 bath two story home now avaliable! This home is a must see from the inside out! There are so many great features such as granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar, dining area with a chandelier, bonus loft and much more! This one will go fast so call today. Small pet with Owner approval.

Call 480.351.3855 or visit www.rpmpin.com for viewing and application process or call 480.267.6126. Real Property Management Pinnacle - Phoenix
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16546 West Buchanan Street have any available units?
16546 West Buchanan Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
Is 16546 West Buchanan Street currently offering any rent specials?
16546 West Buchanan Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16546 West Buchanan Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 16546 West Buchanan Street is pet friendly.
Does 16546 West Buchanan Street offer parking?
No, 16546 West Buchanan Street does not offer parking.
Does 16546 West Buchanan Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16546 West Buchanan Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16546 West Buchanan Street have a pool?
No, 16546 West Buchanan Street does not have a pool.
Does 16546 West Buchanan Street have accessible units?
No, 16546 West Buchanan Street does not have accessible units.
Does 16546 West Buchanan Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 16546 West Buchanan Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16546 West Buchanan Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 16546 West Buchanan Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Move Cross Country
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Evolution at Estrella Falls
15361 West Virginia Avenue
Goodyear, AZ 85395
Serafina
15400 W Goodyear Blvd N
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Desert Green Villas
1425 North Palo Verde Drive
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Country Aire
1701 N Palo Verde Dr
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Park Shadows
620 N Litchfield Rd
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Acero Estrella Commons
15380 West Fillmore Street
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Amiya
1830 N 145th Ave
Goodyear, AZ 85395
Palm Valley
1891 N Litchfield Rd
Goodyear, AZ 85395

Similar Pages

Goodyear 1 BedroomsGoodyear 2 Bedrooms
Goodyear Apartments with ParkingGoodyear Apartments with Pool
Goodyear Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZ
Florence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZCarefree, AZSun City West, AZEl Mirage, AZParadise Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Palm Valley

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College