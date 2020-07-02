All apartments in Goodyear
Home
/
Goodyear, AZ
/
16521 W Moreland St
Last updated November 15 2019 at 11:14 AM

16521 W Moreland St

16521 West Moreland Street · No Longer Available
Location

16521 West Moreland Street, Goodyear, AZ 85338
Canyon Trails

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
3 bedroom 2.5 bath home with a loft in Canyon Trails is available for immediate move in! - 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home with a loft in Canyon Trails is available for immediate move in! Home has brand new carpet and paint. It features ceiling fans through out, sun screens, vaulted ceilings, balcony off the master bedroom, walk in shower and linen closet in the master bath, garage cabinets, covered patio, view fence over looking beautiful green way, and a covered patio. Property is close to restaurants, shopping, schools, parks, and highway access.

12 month minimum lease. A 2.5% rental tax is added to the monthly rent. Pets ok with approval and an additional deposit but no cats please! The security deposit is equal to one months rent. The application fee is $40 per adult. To apply on line go to www.ppgpropertymanagement.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5294779)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16521 W Moreland St have any available units?
16521 W Moreland St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 16521 W Moreland St have?
Some of 16521 W Moreland St's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16521 W Moreland St currently offering any rent specials?
16521 W Moreland St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16521 W Moreland St pet-friendly?
Yes, 16521 W Moreland St is pet friendly.
Does 16521 W Moreland St offer parking?
Yes, 16521 W Moreland St offers parking.
Does 16521 W Moreland St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16521 W Moreland St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16521 W Moreland St have a pool?
No, 16521 W Moreland St does not have a pool.
Does 16521 W Moreland St have accessible units?
No, 16521 W Moreland St does not have accessible units.
Does 16521 W Moreland St have units with dishwashers?
No, 16521 W Moreland St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16521 W Moreland St have units with air conditioning?
No, 16521 W Moreland St does not have units with air conditioning.

