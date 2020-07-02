16521 W Moreland St

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage ceiling fan carpet

3 bedroom 2.5 bath home with a loft in Canyon Trails is available for immediate move in! - 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home with a loft in Canyon Trails is available for immediate move in! Home has brand new carpet and paint. It features ceiling fans through out, sun screens, vaulted ceilings, balcony off the master bedroom, walk in shower and linen closet in the master bath, garage cabinets, covered patio, view fence over looking beautiful green way, and a covered patio. Property is close to restaurants, shopping, schools, parks, and highway access.



12 month minimum lease. A 2.5% rental tax is added to the monthly rent. Pets ok with approval and an additional deposit but no cats please! The security deposit is equal to one months rent. The application fee is $40 per adult. To apply on line go to www.ppgpropertymanagement.com



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5294779)