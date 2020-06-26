All apartments in Goodyear
16421 W LATHAM Street
Last updated August 19 2019 at 7:12 AM

16421 W LATHAM Street

16421 West Latham Street · No Longer Available
Location

16421 West Latham Street, Goodyear, AZ 85338
Canyon Trails

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
This brand new 4-bedroom, 3 bath home, with loft area has all the latest finishes. Brand new stainless-steel appliances, granite counter tops, upgraded cabinets throughout and 9' ceilings. The HUGE master bedroom has a large walk-in closet, double sinks, a walk-in shower and a separate garden tub. Bedrooms 2 and 3 also have walk-in closets. The back patio has an extended slab for your BBQ and gathering. Energy efficient windows, tankless hot water heater, HVAC, insulation and the beauty of a new home all contribute to low utility bills. Great location just off the I-10 freeway, at Sarival. Community pool, parks, lighted trails are just some of the amenities for you to enjoy! VIDEO TOUR OF HOME - CLICK ON ''Click to View'' link above photos

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16421 W LATHAM Street have any available units?
16421 W LATHAM Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 16421 W LATHAM Street have?
Some of 16421 W LATHAM Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16421 W LATHAM Street currently offering any rent specials?
16421 W LATHAM Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16421 W LATHAM Street pet-friendly?
No, 16421 W LATHAM Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Goodyear.
Does 16421 W LATHAM Street offer parking?
Yes, 16421 W LATHAM Street offers parking.
Does 16421 W LATHAM Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16421 W LATHAM Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16421 W LATHAM Street have a pool?
Yes, 16421 W LATHAM Street has a pool.
Does 16421 W LATHAM Street have accessible units?
No, 16421 W LATHAM Street does not have accessible units.
Does 16421 W LATHAM Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16421 W LATHAM Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 16421 W LATHAM Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 16421 W LATHAM Street has units with air conditioning.
