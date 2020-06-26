16421 W LATHAM Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill

This brand new 4-bedroom, 3 bath home, with loft area has all the latest finishes. Brand new stainless-steel appliances, granite counter tops, upgraded cabinets throughout and 9' ceilings. The HUGE master bedroom has a large walk-in closet, double sinks, a walk-in shower and a separate garden tub. Bedrooms 2 and 3 also have walk-in closets. The back patio has an extended slab for your BBQ and gathering. Energy efficient windows, tankless hot water heater, HVAC, insulation and the beauty of a new home all contribute to low utility bills. Great location just off the I-10 freeway, at Sarival. Community pool, parks, lighted trails are just some of the amenities for you to enjoy! VIDEO TOUR OF HOME - CLICK ON ''Click to View'' link above photos