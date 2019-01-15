All apartments in Goodyear
Goodyear, AZ
16353 W Latham St
Last updated October 2 2019 at 7:45 AM

16353 W Latham St

16353 West Latham Street · No Longer Available
Goodyear
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Pool
Apartments with Balcony
Location

16353 West Latham Street, Goodyear, AZ 85338
Canyon Trails

Amenities

patio / balcony
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
IMMACULATE! This incredibly well maintained 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms home is ready for you to move in. You will enjoy its contemporary style. You will find beautiful neutral colors, great contrasting cherry cabinets, modern backsplash, stainless steel appliances, lighter countertops, great accent painted walls, blinds, stylish window treatment & so much more. Enjoy the bedrooms upstairs which include a loft. The large master bedroom has a large master bathroom & walk-in closet. The additional bedrooms are large & share a full bathroom. The backyard is private with low maintenance green turf. You will love the back patio & pavers. For your special retreat, enjoy the community swimming pool that offers privacy & a large area to enjoy the sunshine. Close to I-10 Hwy, shops& schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16353 W Latham St have any available units?
16353 W Latham St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 16353 W Latham St have?
Some of 16353 W Latham St's amenities include patio / balcony, stainless steel, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16353 W Latham St currently offering any rent specials?
16353 W Latham St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16353 W Latham St pet-friendly?
No, 16353 W Latham St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Goodyear.
Does 16353 W Latham St offer parking?
No, 16353 W Latham St does not offer parking.
Does 16353 W Latham St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16353 W Latham St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16353 W Latham St have a pool?
Yes, 16353 W Latham St has a pool.
Does 16353 W Latham St have accessible units?
No, 16353 W Latham St does not have accessible units.
Does 16353 W Latham St have units with dishwashers?
No, 16353 W Latham St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16353 W Latham St have units with air conditioning?
No, 16353 W Latham St does not have units with air conditioning.
