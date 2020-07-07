16239 W Gibson Lane

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/fd207a50b1 ---- Spacious 4 bedroom single story home Sarival Village in Goodyear! Front room with formal dining. Kitchen is open to eat in area and living room making for a great entertainment space. Great natural light in main areas. Tile and carpet flooring throughout. 3 great size rooms and closets. Master suite features double doors that open up to a large room with a walk-in bathroom- a stand-in shower and garden tub, separate toilet area and a large walk-in closet. Availability Date: Now Move In Fee: $1,495 Security Deposit $1,495 Rent $125 Admin Fee. Total move in $3,155 Monthly Rent and Fees: $1,495 rent $29.90 admin $37.38 tax= $1,562.28 per month Holding Fee: Security Deposit $1,495.00 Pet Restrictions: No Pets Smoking: No Smoking Lease Duration: 12 months Showing Instructions: This home is on auto showing meaning you can see it any time between 8 am-8 pm Sun-Mon. Click on "Enter Property Yourself"and register to receive a text with the lock-box code to retrieve a key for entrance. Or go to the property call the number on the sign in the window and register your name and number to receive a lock box code via text. Application Instructions: (How to Apply) Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (Photo ID's, last 2 paycheck stubs) Click on "Apply Now" Complete the Online Application Form Pay the Application Fee ($35) per 18 year old All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change