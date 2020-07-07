All apartments in Goodyear
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:16 AM

16239 W Gibson Lane

16239 W Gibson Ln · No Longer Available
Location

16239 W Gibson Ln, Goodyear, AZ 85338
Sarival Paseo

Amenities

pet friendly
walk in closets
bathtub
carpet
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/fd207a50b1 ---- Spacious 4 bedroom single story home Sarival Village in Goodyear! Front room with formal dining. Kitchen is open to eat in area and living room making for a great entertainment space. Great natural light in main areas. Tile and carpet flooring throughout. 3 great size rooms and closets. Master suite features double doors that open up to a large room with a walk-in bathroom- a stand-in shower and garden tub, separate toilet area and a large walk-in closet. Availability Date: Now Move In Fee: $1,495 Security Deposit $1,495 Rent $125 Admin Fee. Total move in $3,155 Monthly Rent and Fees: $1,495 rent $29.90 admin $37.38 tax= $1,562.28 per month Holding Fee: Security Deposit $1,495.00 Pet Restrictions: No Pets Smoking: No Smoking Lease Duration: 12 months Showing Instructions: This home is on auto showing meaning you can see it any time between 8 am-8 pm Sun-Mon. Click on "Enter Property Yourself"and register to receive a text with the lock-box code to retrieve a key for entrance. Or go to the property call the number on the sign in the window and register your name and number to receive a lock box code via text. Application Instructions: (How to Apply) Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (Photo ID's, last 2 paycheck stubs) Click on "Apply Now" Complete the Online Application Form Pay the Application Fee ($35) per 18 year old All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16239 W Gibson Lane have any available units?
16239 W Gibson Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 16239 W Gibson Lane have?
Some of 16239 W Gibson Lane's amenities include pet friendly, walk in closets, and bathtub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16239 W Gibson Lane currently offering any rent specials?
16239 W Gibson Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16239 W Gibson Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 16239 W Gibson Lane is pet friendly.
Does 16239 W Gibson Lane offer parking?
No, 16239 W Gibson Lane does not offer parking.
Does 16239 W Gibson Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16239 W Gibson Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16239 W Gibson Lane have a pool?
No, 16239 W Gibson Lane does not have a pool.
Does 16239 W Gibson Lane have accessible units?
No, 16239 W Gibson Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 16239 W Gibson Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 16239 W Gibson Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16239 W Gibson Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 16239 W Gibson Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

