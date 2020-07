Amenities

Small home that's priced right! - This home has wood floors, granite, gas range in kitchen, and a convenient location! Hard to find a home with these features at this price. Quiet culdesac street with XL park less than a block away. Lots of plant shelves throughout and master bath has an XL shower. Gas only dryer hook up. $1100 security deposit, $300 cleaning deposit, $300 pet fee if your small dog is approved. Goodyear rental tax 2.5% $10 mthly admin fee



No Cats Allowed



