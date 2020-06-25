16122 W Desert Bloom St

Amenities

3 bedroom 2 bath home in Wildflower Ranch is available for immediate move in! - 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Wildflower Ranch is available for immediate move in! Home features vaulted ceilings, ceiling fans through out, separate tub and walk in shower in master bath, double sinks in master, his and hers closets in master, tile through out home, and comes with all appliances except washer and dryer. Home is close to parks, schools, shopping, and highway access.



12 month minimum lease. A 2.5% rental tax is added to the monthly rent. Pets ok with approval and an additional deposit but no cats please! The security deposit is equal to one months rent. The application fee is $45 per adult. To apply on line go to www.ppgpropertymanagement.com



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE1949116)