All apartments in Goodyear
Find more places like 16122 W Desert Bloom St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Goodyear, AZ
/
16122 W Desert Bloom St
Last updated June 10 2020 at 9:49 AM

16122 W Desert Bloom St

16122 West Desert Bloom Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Goodyear
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

16122 West Desert Bloom Street, Goodyear, AZ 85338
Wildflower Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
pet friendly
3 bedroom 2 bath home in Wildflower Ranch is available for immediate move in! - 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Wildflower Ranch is available for immediate move in! Home features vaulted ceilings, ceiling fans through out, separate tub and walk in shower in master bath, double sinks in master, his and hers closets in master, tile through out home, and comes with all appliances except washer and dryer. Home is close to parks, schools, shopping, and highway access.

12 month minimum lease. A 2.5% rental tax is added to the monthly rent. Pets ok with approval and an additional deposit but no cats please! The security deposit is equal to one months rent. The application fee is $45 per adult. To apply on line go to www.ppgpropertymanagement.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE1949116)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16122 W Desert Bloom St have any available units?
16122 W Desert Bloom St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
Is 16122 W Desert Bloom St currently offering any rent specials?
16122 W Desert Bloom St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16122 W Desert Bloom St pet-friendly?
Yes, 16122 W Desert Bloom St is pet friendly.
Does 16122 W Desert Bloom St offer parking?
No, 16122 W Desert Bloom St does not offer parking.
Does 16122 W Desert Bloom St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16122 W Desert Bloom St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16122 W Desert Bloom St have a pool?
No, 16122 W Desert Bloom St does not have a pool.
Does 16122 W Desert Bloom St have accessible units?
No, 16122 W Desert Bloom St does not have accessible units.
Does 16122 W Desert Bloom St have units with dishwashers?
No, 16122 W Desert Bloom St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16122 W Desert Bloom St have units with air conditioning?
No, 16122 W Desert Bloom St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Evolution at Estrella Falls
15361 West Virginia Avenue
Goodyear, AZ 85395
Serafina
15400 W Goodyear Blvd N
Goodyear, AZ 85338
The Maxx 159 by Mark-Taylor
1711 N 159th Ave
Goodyear, AZ 85395
Desert Green Villas
1425 North Palo Verde Drive
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Country Aire
1701 N Palo Verde Dr
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Palm Valley Villas
4200 N Falcon Dr
Goodyear, AZ 85395
Park Shadows
620 N Litchfield Rd
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Palm Valley
1891 N Litchfield Rd
Goodyear, AZ 85395

Similar Pages

Goodyear 1 BedroomsGoodyear 2 Bedrooms
Goodyear Apartments with ParkingGoodyear Apartments with Pool
Goodyear Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZ
Florence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZCarefree, AZSun City West, AZEl Mirage, AZParadise Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Palm Valley

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College