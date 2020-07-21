16109 W Moreland St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Don't miss this amazing 3 bedroom / 2 bathroom home in Goodyear! This home's interior includes many desirable features throughout. Enter and find vaulted ceilings, two tone paint, an an additional room that can be used as a den/office. The open kitchen comes complete with appliances including refrigerator, stylish backsplash, and plenty of counterspace. Washer/dryer included. The master bedroom includes an attached bathroom. Step outside to a great backyard with artificial grass and covered parking. Located near parks, restaurants, shopping outlets, and the loop 303 and I-10 freeways. Contact us today!

Rent $1295 + 6% Monthly Admin Fee

Security Deposit 1.25x Rent (with 75% refundable)

For assistive animals please contact Great Homes Property Management.

Management Fee $225 (one time)

Renters insurance: Can provide proof of own insurance or use RLL at $25 a month

2 year lease.

