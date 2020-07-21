All apartments in Goodyear
16109 W Moreland St
Last updated September 3 2019 at 7:35 AM

16109 W Moreland St

16109 West Moreland Street · No Longer Available
Location

16109 West Moreland Street, Goodyear, AZ 85338
Canyon Trails

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Don't miss this amazing 3 bedroom / 2 bathroom home in Goodyear! This home's interior includes many desirable features throughout. Enter and find vaulted ceilings, two tone paint, an an additional room that can be used as a den/office. The open kitchen comes complete with appliances including refrigerator, stylish backsplash, and plenty of counterspace. Washer/dryer included. The master bedroom includes an attached bathroom. Step outside to a great backyard with artificial grass and covered parking. Located near parks, restaurants, shopping outlets, and the loop 303 and I-10 freeways. Contact us today!
Rent $1295 + 6% Monthly Admin Fee
Security Deposit 1.25x Rent (with 75% refundable)
For assistive animals please contact Great Homes Property Management.
Management Fee $225 (one time)
Renters insurance: Can provide proof of own insurance or use RLL at $25 a month
2 year lease.
Listed by:
Great Homes PM

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16109 W Moreland St have any available units?
16109 W Moreland St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 16109 W Moreland St have?
Some of 16109 W Moreland St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16109 W Moreland St currently offering any rent specials?
16109 W Moreland St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16109 W Moreland St pet-friendly?
Yes, 16109 W Moreland St is pet friendly.
Does 16109 W Moreland St offer parking?
Yes, 16109 W Moreland St offers parking.
Does 16109 W Moreland St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16109 W Moreland St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16109 W Moreland St have a pool?
No, 16109 W Moreland St does not have a pool.
Does 16109 W Moreland St have accessible units?
No, 16109 W Moreland St does not have accessible units.
Does 16109 W Moreland St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16109 W Moreland St has units with dishwashers.
Does 16109 W Moreland St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 16109 W Moreland St has units with air conditioning.
