15888 W ANASAZI Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

SUPER CLEAN 4 BEDROOM RENTAL IN GOODYEAR ON A CUL-DE-SAC!! - THIS BEAUTIFULSPLIT FLOOR PLAN HOME HAS GORGEOUS WOOD FLOORING IN ALL THE RIGHT PLACES, AND CARPET IN BEDROOMS - FAIRLY NEW INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR PAINT - IT'S LIKE A BRAND NEW HOME!! :). HOME HAS A GREAT ROOM AND A FAMILY ROOM - THE FAMILY ROOM IS OFF OF THE KITCHEN AND COULD BE USED FOR A FORMAL DINING ROOM - IT ALSO HAS AN EAT IN KITCHEN WITH A WRAP AROUND WINDOWS!! HUGE MASTER BEDROOM WITH GOOD SIZE WALK IN CLOSET - COMMUNITY POOL!! - STEP OUT ONTO THE PATIO AND ENJOY THE LARGE BACKYARD THAT HAS AN AREA OF ASTOR TURF - I=10 FREEWAY IS CLOSE BY - EASY ACCESS TO SHOPPING - HURRY FAST BECAUSE THIS PRISTINE CLEAN RENTAL WILL NOT LAST LONG!!