Goodyear, AZ
15844 W. APACHE ST
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:44 PM

15844 W. APACHE ST

15844 West Apache Street · No Longer Available
Location

15844 West Apache Street, Goodyear, AZ 85338
Estrella Vista

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Open Floor Plan 3 Bed + Oversized Loft, 2.5 Bath Home Located In Goodyear - Open floor plan within walking distance to schools. Beautiful landscaping in front and back. Upstairs has a large loft/playroom, 10' RV Gate, 3 car garage. This home features a water softener, reverse osmosis, and access to community pools and spa. ***Proof of renter's insurance is required at move in. ***No smoking in home***

This property is offered by Desert Wide Properties, for pictures and information on this and over 150 properties for rent please visit our website or contact one of our leasing agents. $67.50 Per Person Application Fee, $200 Non-Refundable Administration Fee, $85 Non-Refundable Re-Key Fee + Monthly Rental Tax.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5134435)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15844 W. APACHE ST have any available units?
15844 W. APACHE ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 15844 W. APACHE ST have?
Some of 15844 W. APACHE ST's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15844 W. APACHE ST currently offering any rent specials?
15844 W. APACHE ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15844 W. APACHE ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 15844 W. APACHE ST is pet friendly.
Does 15844 W. APACHE ST offer parking?
Yes, 15844 W. APACHE ST offers parking.
Does 15844 W. APACHE ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15844 W. APACHE ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15844 W. APACHE ST have a pool?
Yes, 15844 W. APACHE ST has a pool.
Does 15844 W. APACHE ST have accessible units?
No, 15844 W. APACHE ST does not have accessible units.
Does 15844 W. APACHE ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 15844 W. APACHE ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15844 W. APACHE ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 15844 W. APACHE ST does not have units with air conditioning.
