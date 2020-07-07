All apartments in Goodyear
Find more places like 15672 W DEVONSHIRE Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Goodyear, AZ
/
15672 W DEVONSHIRE Avenue
Last updated May 5 2020 at 5:35 AM

15672 W DEVONSHIRE Avenue

15672 West Devonshire Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Goodyear
See all
Palm Valley
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

15672 West Devonshire Avenue, Goodyear, AZ 85395
Palm Valley

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Not available until 5-9-20. All 4 bedrooms are upstairs- along with the laundry room. Two of the bedrooms have their own bathroom and the other two bedrooms are jack-n-jill style. Carpet and tile throughout the home. Kitchen overlooks a large family room. There is a 1/2 bath downstairs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15672 W DEVONSHIRE Avenue have any available units?
15672 W DEVONSHIRE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 15672 W DEVONSHIRE Avenue have?
Some of 15672 W DEVONSHIRE Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15672 W DEVONSHIRE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
15672 W DEVONSHIRE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15672 W DEVONSHIRE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 15672 W DEVONSHIRE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Goodyear.
Does 15672 W DEVONSHIRE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 15672 W DEVONSHIRE Avenue offers parking.
Does 15672 W DEVONSHIRE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15672 W DEVONSHIRE Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15672 W DEVONSHIRE Avenue have a pool?
No, 15672 W DEVONSHIRE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 15672 W DEVONSHIRE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 15672 W DEVONSHIRE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 15672 W DEVONSHIRE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15672 W DEVONSHIRE Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 15672 W DEVONSHIRE Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 15672 W DEVONSHIRE Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Evolution at Estrella Falls
15361 West Virginia Avenue
Goodyear, AZ 85395
Serafina
15400 W Goodyear Blvd N
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Country Aire
1701 N Palo Verde Dr
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Palm Valley Villas
4200 N Falcon Dr
Goodyear, AZ 85395
Avilla Centerra Crossings
15390 W Centerra Dr N
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Park Shadows
620 N Litchfield Rd
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Christopher Todd Communities at Estrella Commons
15385 W Fillmore St
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Amiya
1830 N 145th Ave
Goodyear, AZ 85395

Similar Pages

Goodyear 1 BedroomsGoodyear 2 Bedrooms
Goodyear Apartments with ParkingGoodyear Apartments with Pool
Goodyear Dog Friendly ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZ
Florence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZCarefree, AZSun City West, AZEl Mirage, AZParadise Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Palm Valley

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College