15672 W DEVONSHIRE Avenue

15672 West Devonshire Avenue, Goodyear, AZ 85395 Palm Valley
Not available until 5-9-20. All 4 bedrooms are upstairs- along with the laundry room. Two of the bedrooms have their own bathroom and the other two bedrooms are jack-n-jill style. Carpet and tile throughout the home. Kitchen overlooks a large family room. There is a 1/2 bath downstairs.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
