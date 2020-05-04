All apartments in Goodyear
15642 W FAIRMOUNT Avenue
15642 W FAIRMOUNT Avenue

15642 West Fairmount Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

15642 West Fairmount Avenue, Goodyear, AZ 85395
Pebblecreek

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
clubhouse
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
Lease with a gorgeous VIEW!Fully updated 2810sf home with amazing views of the beautiful green fairway !! Home has wide open floor plan with new tile flooring throughout entire house. Updated kitchen with new appliances, quartz counter top, new cabinets. The large master bedroom easily accommodates a sitting / reading area with golf course view and private access to back patio. Master bathroom completely remodeled with walk in shower, double sinks and relaxing tub! Eagles Nest offers mature trees, established neighborhood, supreme club house away from the construction and the 303. A must see today!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15642 W FAIRMOUNT Avenue have any available units?
15642 W FAIRMOUNT Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 15642 W FAIRMOUNT Avenue have?
Some of 15642 W FAIRMOUNT Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15642 W FAIRMOUNT Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
15642 W FAIRMOUNT Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15642 W FAIRMOUNT Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 15642 W FAIRMOUNT Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Goodyear.
Does 15642 W FAIRMOUNT Avenue offer parking?
No, 15642 W FAIRMOUNT Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 15642 W FAIRMOUNT Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15642 W FAIRMOUNT Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15642 W FAIRMOUNT Avenue have a pool?
No, 15642 W FAIRMOUNT Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 15642 W FAIRMOUNT Avenue have accessible units?
No, 15642 W FAIRMOUNT Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 15642 W FAIRMOUNT Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15642 W FAIRMOUNT Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 15642 W FAIRMOUNT Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 15642 W FAIRMOUNT Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
