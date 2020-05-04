15642 W FAIRMOUNT Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated clubhouse fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse

Lease with a gorgeous VIEW!Fully updated 2810sf home with amazing views of the beautiful green fairway !! Home has wide open floor plan with new tile flooring throughout entire house. Updated kitchen with new appliances, quartz counter top, new cabinets. The large master bedroom easily accommodates a sitting / reading area with golf course view and private access to back patio. Master bathroom completely remodeled with walk in shower, double sinks and relaxing tub! Eagles Nest offers mature trees, established neighborhood, supreme club house away from the construction and the 303. A must see today!!