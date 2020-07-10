All apartments in Goodyear
Find more places like 15533 W Magnolia St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Goodyear, AZ
/
15533 W Magnolia St
Last updated September 15 2019 at 4:03 AM

15533 W Magnolia St

15533 West Magnolia Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Goodyear
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

15533 West Magnolia Street, Goodyear, AZ 85338
Estrella Vista

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f10db5c099 ---- Beautiful Beazer Home in Estrella Vista Community. Walking distance to Desert Star School & quick drive to parks, shopping, dining & I-10 Freeway. Open split floorplan w/ tile flooring in all livable areas & beautiful hard wood flooring in all bedrooms. Lighted ceiling fans & wooden blinds throughout. Kitchen features full-length breakfast bar, closet pantry, stainless appliances & brand new dishwasher. Master suite features separate garden tub & walk-in shower, double sinks and walk-in closet. Laundry room w/ wash tub and washer & dryer included. Attractive, low-maintenance landscaping in front and back w/ large paver patio - perfect for entertaining. New A/C. Short distance to community pool & park w/ grills. You will love this amazing neighborhood! Small Dogs only please.

One Time Admin Fee: $200, Pet Deposit: $200/pet (if applicable), City Tax: 2.2%, Monthly Admin: 2%, Accidental Damage Coverage: $19/month (waived w/ proof of adequate Renter's Insurance), Helping Heroes Discount Available 1 Years Dryer Garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15533 W Magnolia St have any available units?
15533 W Magnolia St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 15533 W Magnolia St have?
Some of 15533 W Magnolia St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15533 W Magnolia St currently offering any rent specials?
15533 W Magnolia St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15533 W Magnolia St pet-friendly?
Yes, 15533 W Magnolia St is pet friendly.
Does 15533 W Magnolia St offer parking?
Yes, 15533 W Magnolia St offers parking.
Does 15533 W Magnolia St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15533 W Magnolia St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15533 W Magnolia St have a pool?
Yes, 15533 W Magnolia St has a pool.
Does 15533 W Magnolia St have accessible units?
No, 15533 W Magnolia St does not have accessible units.
Does 15533 W Magnolia St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15533 W Magnolia St has units with dishwashers.
Does 15533 W Magnolia St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 15533 W Magnolia St has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Desert Green Villas
1425 North Palo Verde Drive
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Country Aire
1701 N Palo Verde Dr
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Palm Valley Villas
4200 N Falcon Dr
Goodyear, AZ 85395
Avilla Centerra Crossings
15390 W Centerra Dr N
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Park Shadows
620 N Litchfield Rd
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Acero Estrella Commons
15380 West Fillmore Street
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Amiya
1830 N 145th Ave
Goodyear, AZ 85395
Palm Valley
1891 N Litchfield Rd
Goodyear, AZ 85395

Similar Pages

Goodyear 1 BedroomsGoodyear 2 Bedrooms
Goodyear Apartments with BalconyGoodyear Apartments with Pool
Goodyear Apartments with Washer-DryerPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZ
Florence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZCarefree, AZSun City West, AZEl Mirage, AZParadise Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Palm Valley

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College