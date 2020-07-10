15533 W Magnolia St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f10db5c099 ---- Beautiful Beazer Home in Estrella Vista Community. Walking distance to Desert Star School & quick drive to parks, shopping, dining & I-10 Freeway. Open split floorplan w/ tile flooring in all livable areas & beautiful hard wood flooring in all bedrooms. Lighted ceiling fans & wooden blinds throughout. Kitchen features full-length breakfast bar, closet pantry, stainless appliances & brand new dishwasher. Master suite features separate garden tub & walk-in shower, double sinks and walk-in closet. Laundry room w/ wash tub and washer & dryer included. Attractive, low-maintenance landscaping in front and back w/ large paver patio - perfect for entertaining. New A/C. Short distance to community pool & park w/ grills. You will love this amazing neighborhood! Small Dogs only please.



One Time Admin Fee: $200, Pet Deposit: $200/pet (if applicable), City Tax: 2.2%, Monthly Admin: 2%, Accidental Damage Coverage: $19/month (waived w/ proof of adequate Renter's Insurance), Helping Heroes Discount Available 1 Years Dryer Garage