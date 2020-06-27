15427 W MORNING GLORY Street

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated fireplace range

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities

THIS BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME PLUS DEN FEATURES A SPLIT MASTER BEDROOM WITH ITS OWN EXIT TO THE BACKYARD. FAMILY ROOM HAS BUILT IN NICHE AND NICE BIG OPEN AREA TO SEE IN THE KITCHEN.UPGRADED APPLIANCES INCLUDING GLASS TOP STOVE. THIS HOME IS VERY CLEAN AND READY TO MOVE IN.