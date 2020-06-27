All apartments in Goodyear
15427 W MORNING GLORY Street
Last updated August 21 2019 at 7:20 AM

15427 W MORNING GLORY Street

15427 West Morning Glory Street · No Longer Available
Location

15427 West Morning Glory Street, Goodyear, AZ 85338
Centerra

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
range
THIS BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME PLUS DEN FEATURES A SPLIT MASTER BEDROOM WITH ITS OWN EXIT TO THE BACKYARD. FAMILY ROOM HAS BUILT IN NICHE AND NICE BIG OPEN AREA TO SEE IN THE KITCHEN.UPGRADED APPLIANCES INCLUDING GLASS TOP STOVE. THIS HOME IS VERY CLEAN AND READY TO MOVE IN.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15427 W MORNING GLORY Street have any available units?
15427 W MORNING GLORY Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 15427 W MORNING GLORY Street have?
Some of 15427 W MORNING GLORY Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15427 W MORNING GLORY Street currently offering any rent specials?
15427 W MORNING GLORY Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15427 W MORNING GLORY Street pet-friendly?
No, 15427 W MORNING GLORY Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Goodyear.
Does 15427 W MORNING GLORY Street offer parking?
No, 15427 W MORNING GLORY Street does not offer parking.
Does 15427 W MORNING GLORY Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15427 W MORNING GLORY Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15427 W MORNING GLORY Street have a pool?
No, 15427 W MORNING GLORY Street does not have a pool.
Does 15427 W MORNING GLORY Street have accessible units?
No, 15427 W MORNING GLORY Street does not have accessible units.
Does 15427 W MORNING GLORY Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15427 W MORNING GLORY Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 15427 W MORNING GLORY Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 15427 W MORNING GLORY Street does not have units with air conditioning.
