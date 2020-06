Amenities

granite counters dishwasher parking fireplace microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking

BRAND NEW ! NEVER LIVED IN 4 BETHROOMS 2 BATHROOMS PRIME LOCATION JUST MINUTES FROM SHOPPING ,DINNING AND ENTERTAINMENT WITH QUICK ACCESS TO THE I-10 FREEWAY AND BEYOND PROPERTY FEATURES SLEEK .MODERN FEEL WITH GORGEOUS FINISHES THROUGHOUT ....AND ITS BRAND NEW!!!OPEN KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTER TOPS... INCLUDED MASTER SUITE WITH DOUBLE SINKS CLOSET SPACE PERFECT, LOW MAINTANCE BACK YARD AND THE LIST GOES ON!!