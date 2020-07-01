15383 W Montecito Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

G-O-R-G-E-O-U-S, Super Clean, Ready to Move-in. This Stunning Home truly shows Pride of Ownership. Located in the Heart of the Prime Neighborhood of Palm Valley w/ Top Rated School Districts, this house will take your breath away. Fresh Custom Two-Tone Paint (In & Out), Split Floor Plan, 10 Ft Ceilings, 8 Ft Doors, Great Room Floor Plan, Gourmet Kitchen, Brand New SS Refrigerator, Huge Center Island, 42'' Raised Panel Staggered Cabinets w/ Crown Molding, Granite Counters in Kitchen & Baths, 18'' Tiles, Ceiling Fans w/ Chandelier Lights, Levolor Blinds, Cabinets in Laundry, 3 Car Garage w/ Automatic Garage Door Opener, Water Softener, Reverse Osmosis & a Beautifully Landscaped Backyard. All in a very Quiet Palm Valley Neighborhood. You are sure to fall in love w/ this Breathtaking Home.