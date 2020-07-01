All apartments in Goodyear
15383 W Montecito Avenue

15383 West Montecito Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

15383 West Montecito Avenue, Goodyear, AZ 85395
Palm Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
G-O-R-G-E-O-U-S, Super Clean, Ready to Move-in. This Stunning Home truly shows Pride of Ownership. Located in the Heart of the Prime Neighborhood of Palm Valley w/ Top Rated School Districts, this house will take your breath away. Fresh Custom Two-Tone Paint (In & Out), Split Floor Plan, 10 Ft Ceilings, 8 Ft Doors, Great Room Floor Plan, Gourmet Kitchen, Brand New SS Refrigerator, Huge Center Island, 42'' Raised Panel Staggered Cabinets w/ Crown Molding, Granite Counters in Kitchen & Baths, 18'' Tiles, Ceiling Fans w/ Chandelier Lights, Levolor Blinds, Cabinets in Laundry, 3 Car Garage w/ Automatic Garage Door Opener, Water Softener, Reverse Osmosis & a Beautifully Landscaped Backyard. All in a very Quiet Palm Valley Neighborhood. You are sure to fall in love w/ this Breathtaking Home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15383 W Montecito Avenue have any available units?
15383 W Montecito Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 15383 W Montecito Avenue have?
Some of 15383 W Montecito Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15383 W Montecito Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
15383 W Montecito Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15383 W Montecito Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 15383 W Montecito Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Goodyear.
Does 15383 W Montecito Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 15383 W Montecito Avenue offers parking.
Does 15383 W Montecito Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15383 W Montecito Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15383 W Montecito Avenue have a pool?
No, 15383 W Montecito Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 15383 W Montecito Avenue have accessible units?
No, 15383 W Montecito Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 15383 W Montecito Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15383 W Montecito Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 15383 W Montecito Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 15383 W Montecito Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

