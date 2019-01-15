All apartments in Goodyear
Last updated February 4 2020 at 11:59 PM

1533 S 173RD Drive

1533 South 173rd Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1533 South 173rd Drive, Goodyear, AZ 85338
Cottonflower

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
courtyard
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
Looking for a beautiful place to call home? Need some extra space? This lovely. Well cared for rental home offers room for all and the storage is unsurpassed! Front paved courtyard with wood burning fireplace is the perfect place to enjoy a warm cup of coffee or evening beverage. Inside is well kept, light and open. Former model home features decorator touches upgraded tile flooring and more! Formal living and dining plus large family room off kitchen, four bedrooms and three baths gives everyone a space of their own! Nice sized back yard and three car garage round out this great rental. Convenient location is a short distance to I10 freeway and there is plenty of shopping, dining and entertainment nearby.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1533 S 173RD Drive have any available units?
1533 S 173RD Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 1533 S 173RD Drive have?
Some of 1533 S 173RD Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1533 S 173RD Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1533 S 173RD Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1533 S 173RD Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1533 S 173RD Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Goodyear.
Does 1533 S 173RD Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1533 S 173RD Drive offers parking.
Does 1533 S 173RD Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1533 S 173RD Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1533 S 173RD Drive have a pool?
No, 1533 S 173RD Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1533 S 173RD Drive have accessible units?
No, 1533 S 173RD Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1533 S 173RD Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1533 S 173RD Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1533 S 173RD Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1533 S 173RD Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

