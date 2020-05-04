15128 W GRANT Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities

Home features a great floor plan with 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. Formal living room at entrance separate from family room. Eat in kitchen offers breakfast bar, pantry and plenty of cabinet and counter top space. Has tile in all major traffic areas w/ ceiling fans. Landry room with full size washer and dryer. Master bedroom with walk in closet and master bath including separate shower and tub. Home also features a big backyard with covered patio. *Total Move in costs based on the 1st of the month are $1547.33 which includes 1st month's rent, tax, and admin fee. Plus DEPOSITS AS LOW AS $350 O.A.C. along with a 1 time $200.00 HOA admin/ion fee. Rent prorated after the 1st Move in after the 1st = prorated rent discount. Pet fees not included** No Housing Vouchers***NO CATS***