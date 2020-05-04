All apartments in Goodyear
Find more places like 15128 W GRANT Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Goodyear, AZ
/
15128 W GRANT Street
Last updated June 8 2020 at 9:40 PM

15128 W GRANT Street

15128 West Grant Street · (602) 388-8082
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Goodyear
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

15128 West Grant Street, Goodyear, AZ 85338
Centerra

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,495

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2068 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Home features a great floor plan with 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. Formal living room at entrance separate from family room. Eat in kitchen offers breakfast bar, pantry and plenty of cabinet and counter top space. Has tile in all major traffic areas w/ ceiling fans. Landry room with full size washer and dryer. Master bedroom with walk in closet and master bath including separate shower and tub. Home also features a big backyard with covered patio. *Total Move in costs based on the 1st of the month are $1547.33 which includes 1st month's rent, tax, and admin fee. Plus DEPOSITS AS LOW AS $350 O.A.C. along with a 1 time $200.00 HOA admin/ion fee. Rent prorated after the 1st Move in after the 1st = prorated rent discount. Pet fees not included** No Housing Vouchers***NO CATS***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15128 W GRANT Street have any available units?
15128 W GRANT Street has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 15128 W GRANT Street have?
Some of 15128 W GRANT Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15128 W GRANT Street currently offering any rent specials?
15128 W GRANT Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15128 W GRANT Street pet-friendly?
No, 15128 W GRANT Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Goodyear.
Does 15128 W GRANT Street offer parking?
No, 15128 W GRANT Street does not offer parking.
Does 15128 W GRANT Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15128 W GRANT Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15128 W GRANT Street have a pool?
No, 15128 W GRANT Street does not have a pool.
Does 15128 W GRANT Street have accessible units?
No, 15128 W GRANT Street does not have accessible units.
Does 15128 W GRANT Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15128 W GRANT Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 15128 W GRANT Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 15128 W GRANT Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 15128 W GRANT Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Evolution at Estrella Falls
15361 West Virginia Avenue
Goodyear, AZ 85395
Serafina
15400 W Goodyear Blvd N
Goodyear, AZ 85338
The Maxx 159 by Mark-Taylor
1711 N 159th Ave
Goodyear, AZ 85395
Country Aire
1701 N Palo Verde Dr
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Park Shadows
620 N Litchfield Rd
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Acero Estrella Commons
15380 West Fillmore Street
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Amiya
1830 N 145th Ave
Goodyear, AZ 85395
Palm Valley
1891 N Litchfield Rd
Goodyear, AZ 85395

Similar Pages

Goodyear 1 BedroomsGoodyear 2 Bedrooms
Goodyear Apartments with ParkingGoodyear Apartments with Pool
Goodyear Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZ
Florence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZCarefree, AZSun City West, AZEl Mirage, AZParadise Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Palm Valley

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity