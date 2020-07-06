All apartments in Goodyear
Find more places like 15083 W. Montecito Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Goodyear, AZ
/
15083 W. Montecito Ave.
Last updated February 12 2020 at 8:45 AM

15083 W. Montecito Ave.

15083 West Montecito Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Goodyear
See all
Palm Valley
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

15083 West Montecito Avenue, Goodyear, AZ 85395
Palm Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
Large Goodyear home with over 3,000 sq ft includes 4 bedrooms two of which are master suites, & a huge loft. Open floor-plan has tall ceilings, separate family & living rooms & Chef's Kitchen with island, tons of cabinets, built in desk & pantry. Updated flooring throughout the downstairs. Resort like backyard includes pool with water feature & a covered patio. Pets considered with owner's prior approval.

Schedule a tour today www.rpmphoenixmetro.com

Call or text our leasing team for details 602-672-1787
$50 application fee each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15083 W. Montecito Ave. have any available units?
15083 W. Montecito Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 15083 W. Montecito Ave. have?
Some of 15083 W. Montecito Ave.'s amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15083 W. Montecito Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
15083 W. Montecito Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15083 W. Montecito Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 15083 W. Montecito Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 15083 W. Montecito Ave. offer parking?
No, 15083 W. Montecito Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 15083 W. Montecito Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15083 W. Montecito Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15083 W. Montecito Ave. have a pool?
Yes, 15083 W. Montecito Ave. has a pool.
Does 15083 W. Montecito Ave. have accessible units?
No, 15083 W. Montecito Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 15083 W. Montecito Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 15083 W. Montecito Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15083 W. Montecito Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 15083 W. Montecito Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Serafina
15400 W Goodyear Blvd N
Goodyear, AZ 85338
The Maxx 159 by Mark-Taylor
1711 N 159th Ave
Goodyear, AZ 85395
Country Aire
1701 N Palo Verde Dr
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Palm Valley Villas
4200 N Falcon Dr
Goodyear, AZ 85395
Park Shadows
620 N Litchfield Rd
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Christopher Todd Communities at Estrella Commons
15385 W Fillmore St
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Amiya
1830 N 145th Ave
Goodyear, AZ 85395
Palm Valley
1891 N Litchfield Rd
Goodyear, AZ 85395

Similar Pages

Goodyear 1 BedroomsGoodyear 2 Bedrooms
Goodyear Apartments with ParkingGoodyear Apartments with Pool
Goodyear Dog Friendly ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZ
Florence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZCarefree, AZSun City West, AZEl Mirage, AZParadise Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Palm Valley

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College