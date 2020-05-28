15073 W. Melvin Street

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated ceiling fan microwave

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Nearest Cross Streets are Estrella Parkway & Van Buren

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2

Sq Footage: 1,576

Pet & Smoking Policy: Pets considered on case by case basis, No smoking



----------------------------------------



Open floor plan single level 3 bedroom 2 bathroom Goodyear home. Large open living room, ceiling fans in each room, upgraded window blinds throughout. Kitchen features open floor plan, dining area, large island, electric range, stove top microwave, separate pantry, side-by-side refrigerator and dishwasher. Large master suite with extra light, walk-ion closet, large vanity, garden tub and large linen closet. Professionally landscaped backyard with covered patio, shed and grass area.



No Application Fees!!! 12 Month Minimum Lease. Security Deposit is equal to one month's rent.



IF YOU HAVE A FORECLOSURE, SHORT SALE OR MEDICAL CLAIMS ON YOUR CREDIT, THEY WILL NOT COUNT AGAINST YOU.



Available to show by appointment.

Denali Real Estate, LLC.

Office: 480-626-4062 or reply to this ad.



If we don't answer your call, please leave a message and we will call you back quickly. Our team does work on weekends.