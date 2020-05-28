All apartments in Goodyear
15073 W. Melvin Street
15073 W. Melvin Street

15073 W Melvin St · No Longer Available
Location

15073 W Melvin St, Goodyear, AZ 85338

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nearest Cross Streets are Estrella Parkway & Van Buren
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 2
Sq Footage: 1,576
Pet & Smoking Policy: Pets considered on case by case basis, No smoking

----------------------------------------

Open floor plan single level 3 bedroom 2 bathroom Goodyear home. Large open living room, ceiling fans in each room, upgraded window blinds throughout. Kitchen features open floor plan, dining area, large island, electric range, stove top microwave, separate pantry, side-by-side refrigerator and dishwasher. Large master suite with extra light, walk-ion closet, large vanity, garden tub and large linen closet. Professionally landscaped backyard with covered patio, shed and grass area.

No Application Fees!!! 12 Month Minimum Lease. Security Deposit is equal to one month's rent.

IF YOU HAVE A FORECLOSURE, SHORT SALE OR MEDICAL CLAIMS ON YOUR CREDIT, THEY WILL NOT COUNT AGAINST YOU.

Available to show by appointment.
Denali Real Estate, LLC.
Office: 480-626-4062 or reply to this ad.

If we don't answer your call, please leave a message and we will call you back quickly. Our team does work on weekends.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15073 W. Melvin Street have any available units?
15073 W. Melvin Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 15073 W. Melvin Street have?
Some of 15073 W. Melvin Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15073 W. Melvin Street currently offering any rent specials?
15073 W. Melvin Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15073 W. Melvin Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 15073 W. Melvin Street is pet friendly.
Does 15073 W. Melvin Street offer parking?
No, 15073 W. Melvin Street does not offer parking.
Does 15073 W. Melvin Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15073 W. Melvin Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15073 W. Melvin Street have a pool?
No, 15073 W. Melvin Street does not have a pool.
Does 15073 W. Melvin Street have accessible units?
No, 15073 W. Melvin Street does not have accessible units.
Does 15073 W. Melvin Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15073 W. Melvin Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 15073 W. Melvin Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 15073 W. Melvin Street does not have units with air conditioning.
