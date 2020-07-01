15046 West Coolidge Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dogs allowed garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Gorgeous 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom Single-Level Rental In the Award Winning Palm Valley Golf Community! Located Just Minutes From Endless Shopping, Dining and Entertainment All with Quick Access to the I-10 and Loop 303 Freeways and Beyond! Property Features Spacious 3000+ SQFT Split Floor Plan, Neutral Two-Tone Paint, Family Room with Formal Dining Area, Open Den/Office, Living Room Open to Upgraded Kitchen with Granite Counter, Stainless Appliances and Breakfast Nook, Half Bath, Full Hall Bathroom with Double Sinks, Spacious Bedroom, Master Suite with Private Patio Exit, Double Sinks, Separate Tub/Shower, Walk-In Closet and the list goes on! Do Not Forget About the Three Car Garage, Low Maintenance Front Yard, Finished Backyard and N/S Exposure! Let this home speak for itself and schedule a showing today! $150 Tenant Set Up, 1% Monthly Admin Fee. Pets with Owner Approval- No Cats $500 Pet Fee



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,995, Application Fee: $49.95, Security Deposit: $1,995, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.