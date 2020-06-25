All apartments in Goodyear
Find more places like 15029 W COOLIDGE Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Goodyear, AZ
/
15029 W COOLIDGE Street
Last updated July 19 2019 at 12:06 AM

15029 W COOLIDGE Street

15029 West Coolidge Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Goodyear
See all
Palm Valley
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

15029 West Coolidge Street, Goodyear, AZ 85395
Palm Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
basketball court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
garage
Luxurious 6 bed/4bath home in desirable Palm Valley. Floor plan offers formal living and dining room plus gourmet kitchen and family room. Enormous kitchen island with prep sink, Butler's pantry and enormous walk-in pantry and double ovens. Bedroom with full bath downstairs. Huge master bedroom with sitting area and arcadia door exit to balcony. Double walk-in closets, dual vanities and large room located at end of master bath to be used as you wish, work-out, storage, baby's room, etc. Second mini-master suite with attached full bath. Two secondary bedrooms with jack-n-jill bath. Comes with washer / dryer and refrigerator. Large yard with grass and basketball hoop and large concrete pad. Three-car tandem garage with one garage door opening toward backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15029 W COOLIDGE Street have any available units?
15029 W COOLIDGE Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 15029 W COOLIDGE Street have?
Some of 15029 W COOLIDGE Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15029 W COOLIDGE Street currently offering any rent specials?
15029 W COOLIDGE Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15029 W COOLIDGE Street pet-friendly?
No, 15029 W COOLIDGE Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Goodyear.
Does 15029 W COOLIDGE Street offer parking?
Yes, 15029 W COOLIDGE Street offers parking.
Does 15029 W COOLIDGE Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15029 W COOLIDGE Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15029 W COOLIDGE Street have a pool?
No, 15029 W COOLIDGE Street does not have a pool.
Does 15029 W COOLIDGE Street have accessible units?
No, 15029 W COOLIDGE Street does not have accessible units.
Does 15029 W COOLIDGE Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15029 W COOLIDGE Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 15029 W COOLIDGE Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 15029 W COOLIDGE Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Evolution at Estrella Falls
15361 West Virginia Avenue
Goodyear, AZ 85395
Serafina
15400 W Goodyear Blvd N
Goodyear, AZ 85338
The Maxx 159 by Mark-Taylor
1711 N 159th Ave
Goodyear, AZ 85395
Desert Green Villas
1425 North Palo Verde Drive
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Country Aire
1701 N Palo Verde Dr
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Palm Valley Villas
4200 N Falcon Dr
Goodyear, AZ 85395
Acero Estrella Commons
15380 West Fillmore Street
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Palm Valley
1891 N Litchfield Rd
Goodyear, AZ 85395

Similar Pages

Goodyear 1 BedroomsGoodyear 2 Bedrooms
Goodyear Apartments with ParkingGoodyear Apartments with Pool
Goodyear Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZ
Florence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZCarefree, AZSun City West, AZEl Mirage, AZParadise Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Palm Valley

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College