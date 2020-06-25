15029 W COOLIDGE Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court parking garage

Luxurious 6 bed/4bath home in desirable Palm Valley. Floor plan offers formal living and dining room plus gourmet kitchen and family room. Enormous kitchen island with prep sink, Butler's pantry and enormous walk-in pantry and double ovens. Bedroom with full bath downstairs. Huge master bedroom with sitting area and arcadia door exit to balcony. Double walk-in closets, dual vanities and large room located at end of master bath to be used as you wish, work-out, storage, baby's room, etc. Second mini-master suite with attached full bath. Two secondary bedrooms with jack-n-jill bath. Comes with washer / dryer and refrigerator. Large yard with grass and basketball hoop and large concrete pad. Three-car tandem garage with one garage door opening toward backyard.