15005 W LA REATA Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace

You won't believe what you get for the price of this beautiful Rio Paseo Engle home! Neutral carpet. Surround Sound in Family Room. 4th BR could be den/office. Granite Counters & lots of cabinets/closets. Bay window in master bedroom and HUGE walk-in closet. Jack & Jill Bathroom has two sets of double sinks! Separate Garden Tub & Shower in Master - 3 car garage with new epoxy floor - - RV Gate - Black Appliances - This home is beautiful & available now