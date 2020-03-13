All apartments in Goodyear
15005 W LA REATA Avenue
Last updated April 12 2019 at 1:44 PM

15005 W LA REATA Avenue

15005 West La Reata Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

15005 West La Reata Avenue, Goodyear, AZ 85395
Rio Paseo

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
You won't believe what you get for the price of this beautiful Rio Paseo Engle home! Neutral carpet. Surround Sound in Family Room. 4th BR could be den/office. Granite Counters & lots of cabinets/closets. Bay window in master bedroom and HUGE walk-in closet. Jack & Jill Bathroom has two sets of double sinks! Separate Garden Tub & Shower in Master - 3 car garage with new epoxy floor - - RV Gate - Black Appliances - This home is beautiful & available now

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15005 W LA REATA Avenue have any available units?
15005 W LA REATA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 15005 W LA REATA Avenue have?
Some of 15005 W LA REATA Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15005 W LA REATA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
15005 W LA REATA Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15005 W LA REATA Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 15005 W LA REATA Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Goodyear.
Does 15005 W LA REATA Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 15005 W LA REATA Avenue offers parking.
Does 15005 W LA REATA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15005 W LA REATA Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15005 W LA REATA Avenue have a pool?
No, 15005 W LA REATA Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 15005 W LA REATA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 15005 W LA REATA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 15005 W LA REATA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15005 W LA REATA Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 15005 W LA REATA Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 15005 W LA REATA Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
