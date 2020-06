Amenities

dishwasher parking recently renovated pool fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

Great location for this 3 bedroom, 3 full bathroom home, all tile in the living areas, all appliances included. All three bedrooms are upstairs, barn door in the master bathroom, and close to the remodeled community park and pool. Make this your new home today!