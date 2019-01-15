All apartments in Goodyear
14675 W Columbus Ave

14675 West Columbus Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

14675 West Columbus Avenue, Goodyear, AZ 85395
Palm Valley

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
*** Move in Special: 2 weeks FREE ***** This is a beautiful home, over 3000 sq.ft. in the much desired Palm Valley subdivision. This home comes complete with 4 bedrooms, split floor plan, 2.5 baths, formal living and dining, large family room and large bonus room. Kitchen is a chef's delight with lots of counter space and gas stove top. Kitchen also has a large breakfast bar along with a separate eating area. Outside find a beautiful pool, covered patio, barbeque area and nice grass area, pool service included. This is a Palm Valley Beauty!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14675 W Columbus Ave have any available units?
14675 W Columbus Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 14675 W Columbus Ave have?
Some of 14675 W Columbus Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14675 W Columbus Ave currently offering any rent specials?
14675 W Columbus Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14675 W Columbus Ave pet-friendly?
No, 14675 W Columbus Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Goodyear.
Does 14675 W Columbus Ave offer parking?
Yes, 14675 W Columbus Ave does offer parking.
Does 14675 W Columbus Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14675 W Columbus Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14675 W Columbus Ave have a pool?
Yes, 14675 W Columbus Ave has a pool.
Does 14675 W Columbus Ave have accessible units?
No, 14675 W Columbus Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 14675 W Columbus Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14675 W Columbus Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 14675 W Columbus Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14675 W Columbus Ave has units with air conditioning.
