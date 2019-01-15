14675 W Columbus Ave

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony range w/d hookup Property Amenities pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

*** Move in Special: 2 weeks FREE ***** This is a beautiful home, over 3000 sq.ft. in the much desired Palm Valley subdivision. This home comes complete with 4 bedrooms, split floor plan, 2.5 baths, formal living and dining, large family room and large bonus room. Kitchen is a chef's delight with lots of counter space and gas stove top. Kitchen also has a large breakfast bar along with a separate eating area. Outside find a beautiful pool, covered patio, barbeque area and nice grass area, pool service included. This is a Palm Valley Beauty!