All apartments in Goodyear
Find more places like 14567 W ROANOKE Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Goodyear, AZ
/
14567 W ROANOKE Avenue
Last updated November 17 2019 at 5:59 AM

14567 W ROANOKE Avenue

14567 West Roanoke Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Goodyear
See all
Palm Valley
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

14567 West Roanoke Avenue, Goodyear, AZ 85395
Palm Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Open and Spacious!! You have to see this gorgeous home!! Owner was meticulous in keeping everything spotless. Beautiful kitchen every chef will enjoy, featuring double wall oven and large granite island for prep space!! The open and flowing floor plan allows you to entertain effortlessly. The large outside paver patios in front and back also extend your living space. Split master layout that features a large master closet with organizers. Nestled in the quiet and peaceful Palm Valley neighborhood, this is your retreat from city congestion, and yet it is within close proximity to dining, entertainment, and shopping. Easy access to the 303 and I-10 for all your commuting needs. And only 10 minutes away from Luke AFB. No Pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14567 W ROANOKE Avenue have any available units?
14567 W ROANOKE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 14567 W ROANOKE Avenue have?
Some of 14567 W ROANOKE Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14567 W ROANOKE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
14567 W ROANOKE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14567 W ROANOKE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 14567 W ROANOKE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Goodyear.
Does 14567 W ROANOKE Avenue offer parking?
No, 14567 W ROANOKE Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 14567 W ROANOKE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14567 W ROANOKE Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14567 W ROANOKE Avenue have a pool?
No, 14567 W ROANOKE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 14567 W ROANOKE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 14567 W ROANOKE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 14567 W ROANOKE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14567 W ROANOKE Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 14567 W ROANOKE Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 14567 W ROANOKE Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Serafina
15400 W Goodyear Blvd N
Goodyear, AZ 85338
The Maxx 159 by Mark-Taylor
1711 N 159th Ave
Goodyear, AZ 85395
Desert Green Villas
1425 North Palo Verde Drive
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Country Aire
1701 N Palo Verde Dr
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Palm Valley Villas
4200 N Falcon Dr
Goodyear, AZ 85395
Park Shadows
620 N Litchfield Rd
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Amiya
1830 N 145th Ave
Goodyear, AZ 85395
Palm Valley
1891 N Litchfield Rd
Goodyear, AZ 85395

Similar Pages

Goodyear 1 BedroomsGoodyear 2 Bedrooms
Goodyear Apartments with ParkingGoodyear Apartments with Pool
Goodyear Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZ
Florence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZCarefree, AZSun City West, AZEl Mirage, AZParadise Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Palm Valley

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College