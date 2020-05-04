14567 W ROANOKE Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

Open and Spacious!! You have to see this gorgeous home!! Owner was meticulous in keeping everything spotless. Beautiful kitchen every chef will enjoy, featuring double wall oven and large granite island for prep space!! The open and flowing floor plan allows you to entertain effortlessly. The large outside paver patios in front and back also extend your living space. Split master layout that features a large master closet with organizers. Nestled in the quiet and peaceful Palm Valley neighborhood, this is your retreat from city congestion, and yet it is within close proximity to dining, entertainment, and shopping. Easy access to the 303 and I-10 for all your commuting needs. And only 10 minutes away from Luke AFB. No Pets.