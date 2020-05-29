Sought after location right in the heart of the Palm Valley area. Litchfield School District with all schools nearby. Cute home in a quiet little road. Shops and restaurants in this great locality along with YMCA and other recreational facilities including Palm Valley Golf Course and Wigwam Resort. Close to Luke AFB as well as I-10 & Loop 101 for easy commute. The den has double doors for extra privacy. Master bedroom has bay window and back yard is laid to lawn. Tenant to verify room dimensions and school information. Application fee applies. Tenants rights - viewing by appointment only.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 14333 W Mitchell Drive have any available units?
14333 W Mitchell Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 14333 W Mitchell Drive have?
Some of 14333 W Mitchell Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14333 W Mitchell Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14333 W Mitchell Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.