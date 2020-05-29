14333 W Mitchell Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Sought after location right in the heart of the Palm Valley area. Litchfield School District with all schools nearby. Cute home in a quiet little road. Shops and restaurants in this great locality along with YMCA and other recreational facilities including Palm Valley Golf Course and Wigwam Resort. Close to Luke AFB as well as I-10 & Loop 101 for easy commute. The den has double doors for extra privacy. Master bedroom has bay window and back yard is laid to lawn. Tenant to verify room dimensions and school information. Application fee applies. Tenants rights - viewing by appointment only.