14313 W ALVARADO Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage tennis court

Golf Course Property and Mountain Views!!! This lovely home in beautiful Palm Valley sits on the fairway, just off the tee box. The view-fencing backyard offers gorgeous views of the lush green course and Estrella Mountains. The 4 spacious bedrooms provide room for everyone and all of your furniture. Tile throughout the living areas and Brand New plush carpet in all the bedrooms! The upgraded 10ft ceilings and 14ft entry makes this home feel even more roomy. The split master suite showcases bay windows, soaking tub, sit-in shower and large walk-in closet. Ceiling fans in all rooms. Let's not forget the over-sized garage with 8ft entry door and a 4ft extension...room for even your large truck/SUV. Tenants can also use the Community Center pool, rec rooms, tennis courts, etc..short walk away