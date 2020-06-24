All apartments in Goodyear
Last updated November 17 2019 at 6:00 AM

14313 W ALVARADO Drive

14313 West Alvarado Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14313 West Alvarado Drive, Goodyear, AZ 85395
Palm Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Golf Course Property and Mountain Views!!! This lovely home in beautiful Palm Valley sits on the fairway, just off the tee box. The view-fencing backyard offers gorgeous views of the lush green course and Estrella Mountains. The 4 spacious bedrooms provide room for everyone and all of your furniture. Tile throughout the living areas and Brand New plush carpet in all the bedrooms! The upgraded 10ft ceilings and 14ft entry makes this home feel even more roomy. The split master suite showcases bay windows, soaking tub, sit-in shower and large walk-in closet. Ceiling fans in all rooms. Let's not forget the over-sized garage with 8ft entry door and a 4ft extension...room for even your large truck/SUV. Tenants can also use the Community Center pool, rec rooms, tennis courts, etc..short walk away

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14313 W ALVARADO Drive have any available units?
14313 W ALVARADO Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 14313 W ALVARADO Drive have?
Some of 14313 W ALVARADO Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14313 W ALVARADO Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14313 W ALVARADO Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14313 W ALVARADO Drive pet-friendly?
No, 14313 W ALVARADO Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Goodyear.
Does 14313 W ALVARADO Drive offer parking?
Yes, 14313 W ALVARADO Drive offers parking.
Does 14313 W ALVARADO Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14313 W ALVARADO Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14313 W ALVARADO Drive have a pool?
Yes, 14313 W ALVARADO Drive has a pool.
Does 14313 W ALVARADO Drive have accessible units?
No, 14313 W ALVARADO Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 14313 W ALVARADO Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14313 W ALVARADO Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 14313 W ALVARADO Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 14313 W ALVARADO Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
