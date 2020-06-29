14271 W CLARENDON Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher fire pit fireplace microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities fire pit

Beautiful, clean, 4 bedroom, home in a great neighborhood within walking distance of Western Sky Middle School, Millennium Highschool, and Litchfield Elementary. The home has a large living room and separate family room with the kitchen in between. All the floors sport new tile throughout except the bedrooms which have beautiful new wood laminate. The interior and exterior is freshly painted along with a new stove, microwave and dishwasher in the kitchen. The front & backyard is desert landscaped & easy to maintain. The backyard has a covered patio and fire pit for relaxing. Your just minutes away from shopping, restaurants and I-10. Schedule an appointment to see it now! Looking for tenant with strong job and rental history. Owner has an active Arizona Real Estate License.