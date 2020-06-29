All apartments in Goodyear
14271 W CLARENDON Avenue
Last updated February 19 2020 at 6:23 AM

14271 W CLARENDON Avenue

14271 West Clarendon Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

14271 West Clarendon Avenue, Goodyear, AZ 85395
Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
fire pit
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
fire pit
Beautiful, clean, 4 bedroom, home in a great neighborhood within walking distance of Western Sky Middle School, Millennium Highschool, and Litchfield Elementary. The home has a large living room and separate family room with the kitchen in between. All the floors sport new tile throughout except the bedrooms which have beautiful new wood laminate. The interior and exterior is freshly painted along with a new stove, microwave and dishwasher in the kitchen. The front & backyard is desert landscaped & easy to maintain. The backyard has a covered patio and fire pit for relaxing. Your just minutes away from shopping, restaurants and I-10. Schedule an appointment to see it now! Looking for tenant with strong job and rental history. Owner has an active Arizona Real Estate License.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14271 W CLARENDON Avenue have any available units?
14271 W CLARENDON Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 14271 W CLARENDON Avenue have?
Some of 14271 W CLARENDON Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fire pit. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14271 W CLARENDON Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
14271 W CLARENDON Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14271 W CLARENDON Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 14271 W CLARENDON Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Goodyear.
Does 14271 W CLARENDON Avenue offer parking?
No, 14271 W CLARENDON Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 14271 W CLARENDON Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14271 W CLARENDON Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14271 W CLARENDON Avenue have a pool?
No, 14271 W CLARENDON Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 14271 W CLARENDON Avenue have accessible units?
No, 14271 W CLARENDON Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 14271 W CLARENDON Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14271 W CLARENDON Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 14271 W CLARENDON Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 14271 W CLARENDON Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

