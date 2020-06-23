All apartments in Goodyear
14212 W WELDON Avenue
Last updated January 9 2020 at 5:33 AM

14212 W WELDON Avenue

14212 West Weldon Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

14212 West Weldon Avenue, Goodyear, AZ 85395
Sunrise

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
garage
Nicely upgraded and well maintained single level 3 bedroom /2 bathroom home just a few blocks from Western Sky Middle and Millennium High Schools. This home is sure to please and offers a great floor plan. The home features low maintenance desert landscaping and a private backyard with extended patio and gas fire pit. The cabinets have been refinished and there are granite counters throughout. The spacious kitchen has plenty of cabinet and counter space with a large island as well as stainless steel appliances and a decorative backsplash. The bathrooms have upgraded faucets, sinks, decorative mirrors and lighting. There is neutral tile floor, two tone paint, ceiling fans, window blinds, security screen doors & sunscreens throughout. Close to schools, shopping and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14212 W WELDON Avenue have any available units?
14212 W WELDON Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 14212 W WELDON Avenue have?
Some of 14212 W WELDON Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14212 W WELDON Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
14212 W WELDON Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14212 W WELDON Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 14212 W WELDON Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Goodyear.
Does 14212 W WELDON Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 14212 W WELDON Avenue does offer parking.
Does 14212 W WELDON Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14212 W WELDON Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14212 W WELDON Avenue have a pool?
No, 14212 W WELDON Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 14212 W WELDON Avenue have accessible units?
No, 14212 W WELDON Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 14212 W WELDON Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14212 W WELDON Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 14212 W WELDON Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 14212 W WELDON Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
