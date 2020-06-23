14212 W WELDON Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit parking garage

Nicely upgraded and well maintained single level 3 bedroom /2 bathroom home just a few blocks from Western Sky Middle and Millennium High Schools. This home is sure to please and offers a great floor plan. The home features low maintenance desert landscaping and a private backyard with extended patio and gas fire pit. The cabinets have been refinished and there are granite counters throughout. The spacious kitchen has plenty of cabinet and counter space with a large island as well as stainless steel appliances and a decorative backsplash. The bathrooms have upgraded faucets, sinks, decorative mirrors and lighting. There is neutral tile floor, two tone paint, ceiling fans, window blinds, security screen doors & sunscreens throughout. Close to schools, shopping and restaurants.