Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool

MUST SEE THIS BEAUTIFUL TWO STORY HOME IN GOLF COMMUNITY ** ENTER TO SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM AND DINING ROOM WITH BAY WINDOWS ** KITCHEN FEATURES EATING AREA PLUS BREAKFAST BAR, LARGE PANTRY PLUS REFRIGERATOR ** HUGE COVERED PATIO, AND SWIMMING POOL IN YARD ** OTHER FEATURES INCLUDE CEILING FANS, RECESSED LIGHTING, VAULTED CEILINGS AND TILE FLOORS ** LANDSCAPING AND POOL SERVICES ARE INCLUDED ** THIS HOME IS READY FOR YOUR CLIENT TO MOVE IN