13757 W Vernon Ave
Last updated October 23 2019 at 7:44 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
13757 W Vernon Ave
13757 West Vernon Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
13757 West Vernon Avenue, Goodyear, AZ 85395
Palm Valley
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Very nice 3 bedroom w/ den and 2 bath home with 2 car garage. Open and spacious floorplan. Separate living and family room. Large kitchen with island and tons of cabinet space
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13757 W Vernon Ave have any available units?
13757 W Vernon Ave doesn't have any available units at this time.
Goodyear, AZ
.
What amenities does 13757 W Vernon Ave have?
Some of 13757 W Vernon Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 13757 W Vernon Ave currently offering any rent specials?
13757 W Vernon Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13757 W Vernon Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 13757 W Vernon Ave is pet friendly.
Does 13757 W Vernon Ave offer parking?
Yes, 13757 W Vernon Ave offers parking.
Does 13757 W Vernon Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13757 W Vernon Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13757 W Vernon Ave have a pool?
No, 13757 W Vernon Ave does not have a pool.
Does 13757 W Vernon Ave have accessible units?
No, 13757 W Vernon Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 13757 W Vernon Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13757 W Vernon Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 13757 W Vernon Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 13757 W Vernon Ave has units with air conditioning.
