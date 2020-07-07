All apartments in Goodyear
13603 W Holly St
13603 W Holly St

13603 West Holly Street · No Longer Available
Location

13603 West Holly Street, Goodyear, AZ 85395
Palm Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
AVAILABLE NOW! Welcome home to this beautiful golf course lot located in the gated community of Palmilla. Relax in your private backyard oasis overlooking the greens and mountain views. This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home features a first floor master, a huge upstairs loft with balcony and soaring ceilings. Eat in kitchen, dining room and lots of space for the whole family. Large covered patio and sparkling pool are perfect for entertaining. This is a must see property! Pets will be considered with owner approval and $400 pet deposit. IMPORTANT USE INSTRUCTIONS BELOW TO SCHEDULE SHOWINGS** Schedule a showing by copying and pasting this link to your web browser address bar: https://showmojo.com/l/3f763fb0e3/13603-w-holly-st-goodyear-az-85395

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13603 W Holly St have any available units?
13603 W Holly St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
Is 13603 W Holly St currently offering any rent specials?
13603 W Holly St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13603 W Holly St pet-friendly?
Yes, 13603 W Holly St is pet friendly.
Does 13603 W Holly St offer parking?
No, 13603 W Holly St does not offer parking.
Does 13603 W Holly St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13603 W Holly St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13603 W Holly St have a pool?
Yes, 13603 W Holly St has a pool.
Does 13603 W Holly St have accessible units?
No, 13603 W Holly St does not have accessible units.
Does 13603 W Holly St have units with dishwashers?
No, 13603 W Holly St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13603 W Holly St have units with air conditioning?
No, 13603 W Holly St does not have units with air conditioning.

