AVAILABLE NOW! Welcome home to this beautiful golf course lot located in the gated community of Palmilla. Relax in your private backyard oasis overlooking the greens and mountain views. This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home features a first floor master, a huge upstairs loft with balcony and soaring ceilings. Eat in kitchen, dining room and lots of space for the whole family. Large covered patio and sparkling pool are perfect for entertaining. This is a must see property! Pets will be considered with owner approval and $400 pet deposit. IMPORTANT USE INSTRUCTIONS BELOW TO SCHEDULE SHOWINGS** Schedule a showing by copying and pasting this link to your web browser address bar: https://showmojo.com/l/3f763fb0e3/13603-w-holly-st-goodyear-az-85395