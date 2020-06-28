All apartments in Goodyear
Last updated November 19 2019 at 11:14 AM

13401 S 185th Ave

13401 South 185th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

13401 South 185th Avenue, Goodyear, AZ 85338
Estrella Mountain Ranch

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Fully furnished home in awesome Estrella Mountain Ranch! Oct - Dec $3600 per mth, Jan - March $4500 per mth - Oct - Dec $3600 per mth, already leased for Feb-March 2020.. Fully furnished home with excellent views from this hilltop home in Estrella mountain ranch with a fenced heated pool & spa! Spanish Mission design with upgraded finishes! 3 bedrooms and a den! 2.5 baths! Separate living, dining & family rooms! 2 car garage + covered parking beneath Porte Cochere = extended driveway! Unbelievable amenities in the neighborhood can be yours to use for a one time $100 fee. Kitchen features: staggered maple cabinets, granite & stainless steel, gas cooking, tile backsplash, island, house manager's desk & rounded dining niche! Soaring ceilings & elegantly arched windows in living & family rooms! Utilites are included but caps do apply.$500 cleaning deposit, $2500 security deposit, 2.5% Goodyear rental tax No pets

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5166412)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13401 S 185th Ave have any available units?
13401 S 185th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 13401 S 185th Ave have?
Some of 13401 S 185th Ave's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13401 S 185th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
13401 S 185th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13401 S 185th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 13401 S 185th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Goodyear.
Does 13401 S 185th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 13401 S 185th Ave offers parking.
Does 13401 S 185th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13401 S 185th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13401 S 185th Ave have a pool?
Yes, 13401 S 185th Ave has a pool.
Does 13401 S 185th Ave have accessible units?
No, 13401 S 185th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 13401 S 185th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 13401 S 185th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13401 S 185th Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 13401 S 185th Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
