13401 S 185th Ave

Amenities
Fully furnished home in awesome Estrella Mountain Ranch! Oct - Dec $3600 per mth, Jan - March $4500 per mth - Oct - Dec $3600 per mth, already leased for Feb-March 2020.. Fully furnished home with excellent views from this hilltop home in Estrella mountain ranch with a fenced heated pool & spa! Spanish Mission design with upgraded finishes! 3 bedrooms and a den! 2.5 baths! Separate living, dining & family rooms! 2 car garage + covered parking beneath Porte Cochere = extended driveway! Unbelievable amenities in the neighborhood can be yours to use for a one time $100 fee. Kitchen features: staggered maple cabinets, granite & stainless steel, gas cooking, tile backsplash, island, house manager's desk & rounded dining niche! Soaring ceilings & elegantly arched windows in living & family rooms! Utilites are included but caps do apply.$500 cleaning deposit, $2500 security deposit, 2.5% Goodyear rental tax No pets
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE5166412)