13293 South 176th Drive, Goodyear, AZ 85338 Estrella Mountain Ranch
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
This is a gorgeous house in a desirable neighborhood. Split 3 bedroom with a den. Den can be 4th Bedroom. Lots of privacy. Carpet in bedrooms with tile everywhere else. Many upgrades throughout. Tenant may access Star Pointe facilities but will be responsible for the transfer fee.no SPDS availalbe. Walking distance to school.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13293 S 176TH Drive have any available units?
13293 S 176TH Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 13293 S 176TH Drive have?
Some of 13293 S 176TH Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13293 S 176TH Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13293 S 176TH Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.