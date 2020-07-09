1277 N 166TH Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Refreshed and updated 3 bedroom home in desirable Canyon Trails! This home offers two large living spaces and a large bright, open kitchen with tile throughout! Lots of counter space for meal prep and kitchen is open to living room, perfect for entertaining. Spacious bedrooms and ample storage. Indoor laundry with all appliances included. Easy freeway access and great growing location! No smoking / No pets please. Rental Requirements: Very good credit, excellent rental history, stable Income at least 3 times the rent.