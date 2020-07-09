All apartments in Goodyear
1277 N 166TH Drive

1277 North 166th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1277 North 166th Drive, Goodyear, AZ 85338
Canyon Trails

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Refreshed and updated 3 bedroom home in desirable Canyon Trails! This home offers two large living spaces and a large bright, open kitchen with tile throughout! Lots of counter space for meal prep and kitchen is open to living room, perfect for entertaining. Spacious bedrooms and ample storage. Indoor laundry with all appliances included. Easy freeway access and great growing location! No smoking / No pets please. Rental Requirements: Very good credit, excellent rental history, stable Income at least 3 times the rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1277 N 166TH Drive have any available units?
1277 N 166TH Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 1277 N 166TH Drive have?
Some of 1277 N 166TH Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1277 N 166TH Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1277 N 166TH Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1277 N 166TH Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1277 N 166TH Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Goodyear.
Does 1277 N 166TH Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1277 N 166TH Drive offers parking.
Does 1277 N 166TH Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1277 N 166TH Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1277 N 166TH Drive have a pool?
No, 1277 N 166TH Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1277 N 166TH Drive have accessible units?
No, 1277 N 166TH Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1277 N 166TH Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1277 N 166TH Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1277 N 166TH Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1277 N 166TH Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

