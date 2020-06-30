11101 S HOPI Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

CLEAN- Great location near LAKES ready for occupancy 1-1-2020! Fantastic opportunity in a quite park like setting. walk to the lakes, star point residence club or star gazing... Great Room Floor plan- Home is SUPER CLEAN! Granite counter tops, his & her sinks, panoramic views, extended 40 FT rear patio,RV gate, reverse osmosis, all Kitchen appliances are included. Home has a DEN, ceiling fans in every room- screen doors, you name it- its in there :) 12 month lease minimum - SORRY NO PETS (assistive animals only)