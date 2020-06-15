10823 S DREAMY Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking gym fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking bbq/grill

Available Sept 1st,19. Villa Lux offers most desirable LOCATION - South Lake Views by front door. Fully furnished for relaxing VACATION or convenient short term rental. Relocating, building own house, or traveling for business? More privacy with view fencing to Nature Preserve and only one close neighbor. Designer granite, new cabinetry, all tile flooring. Rare and desirable 2 master bedrooms with queen beds! Perfect exposure with great room and bedrooms are on the shaded side of the house. Enjoy red romantic sunsets by the lake and take daily fitness strolls around the lake. This is not a rental but exotic Arizona experience in style. Please call for availability.