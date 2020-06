Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool media room tennis court

Available 07/01/20 The Perfect West Side Location*Urban 55! - Property Id: 298775



We are on 55th Ave just north of Camelback Rd.

Office Hours: Mon-Fri: 9a-6p Sat: 9a-5p



Newly Remodeled Units

Located off the main street

Mature Landscaping

Curtsey Patrol

Air Conditioning

Cable Ready

Ceiling Fans

Dishwasher, Island kitchens

Oversized Closets

Ample covered parking for you and your guest

Tennis Court

On-Site laundry facility

Pool/ Jacuzzi

Located along bus line

Conveniently located next to grocery store and schools and minutes from the drive-in theater

320 sq. ft. Studio - $725.00

520 sq ft. one bedroom - $825.00

