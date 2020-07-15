Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets oven range recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool bbq/grill guest parking hot tub internet access cats allowed dogs allowed gym pet friendly 24hr maintenance fire pit

Welcome home to The Perry in Glendale, Arizona. We are a beautifully landscaped and well maintained, gated community in a convenient location. Residents enjoy the many shopping centers, restaurants, and entertainment hot spots nearby. We are only minutes from local highways, interstates, and Loop 101 so your commuting around Arizona is a breeze.



Designed with you in mind, you are going to love the openness of our one and two bedroom floor plans. Every home features carpeted floors, a fully-equipped all-electric kitchen, vertical blinds, walk-in closets, extra storage, a washer and dryer in home, and a balcony or patio. Your pets are welcome at The Perry, as they are family, too. We continually strive to make your home a special place to live.



Our charming community has been crafted for all lifestyles. We are proud to feature a shimmering swimming pool, soothing spa, children's play area, picnic area with barbecue, clubhouse, video library, and on-site and on-call maintenance. Our commitment to your comfort and quality of life is second to none. We would love the opportunity to show you our community. Visit today and see what living at The Perry in Glendale, Arizona has to offer.