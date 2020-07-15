All apartments in Glendale
Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:04 AM

The Perry

6231 N 67th Ave · (623) 471-1329
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6231 N 67th Ave, Glendale, AZ 85303

Price and availability

VERIFIED 32 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 232 · Avail. now

$925

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 702 sqft

Unit 203 · Avail. now

$925

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 702 sqft

Unit 233 · Avail. Aug 7

$970

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 702 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 148 · Avail. Sep 13

$1,150

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 902 sqft

Unit 266 · Avail. Aug 30

$1,255

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 902 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Perry.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
guest parking
hot tub
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
gym
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
fire pit
Welcome home to The Perry in Glendale, Arizona. We are a beautifully landscaped and well maintained, gated community in a convenient location. Residents enjoy the many shopping centers, restaurants, and entertainment hot spots nearby. We are only minutes from local highways, interstates, and Loop 101 so your commuting around Arizona is a breeze.

Designed with you in mind, you are going to love the openness of our one and two bedroom floor plans. Every home features carpeted floors, a fully-equipped all-electric kitchen, vertical blinds, walk-in closets, extra storage, a washer and dryer in home, and a balcony or patio. Your pets are welcome at The Perry, as they are family, too. We continually strive to make your home a special place to live.

Our charming community has been crafted for all lifestyles. We are proud to feature a shimmering swimming pool, soothing spa, children's play area, picnic area with barbecue, clubhouse, video library, and on-site and on-call maintenance. Our commitment to your comfort and quality of life is second to none. We would love the opportunity to show you our community. Visit today and see what living at The Perry in Glendale, Arizona has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: $200
Move-in Fees: $200 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150 per pet
fee: $150 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $30 per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds, Maximum full-grown weight is 35 pounds
Parking Details: Covered lot. Open Surface Lot & Covered Parking.
Storage Details: Patio Storage Closet
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Perry have any available units?
The Perry has 7 units available starting at $925 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does The Perry have?
Some of The Perry's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Perry currently offering any rent specials?
The Perry is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Perry pet-friendly?
Yes, The Perry is pet friendly.
Does The Perry offer parking?
Yes, The Perry offers parking.
Does The Perry have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Perry offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Perry have a pool?
Yes, The Perry has a pool.
Does The Perry have accessible units?
No, The Perry does not have accessible units.
Does The Perry have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Perry has units with dishwashers.
